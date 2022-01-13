ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Italy marks 10 years since deadly Costa Concordia shipwreck

By TRISHA THOMAS and NICOLE WINFIELD
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfcOd_0dkRteby00
Italy Shipwreck Anniversary FILE— Italian firefighters conduct search operations on the luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia that ran aground the tiny Tuscan island of Isola del Giglio, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2012. Italy on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, is marking the 10th anniversary of the Concordia disaster with a daylong commemoration, honoring the 32 people who died but also the extraordinary response by the residents of Giglio who took in the 4,200 passengers and crew from the ship on that rainy Friday night and then lived with the Concordia carcass for another two years before it was hauled away for scrap. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Gregorio Borgia)

GIGLIO, Italy — (AP) — Italy on Thursday is marking the 10th anniversary of the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster with a daylong commemoration that will end with a candlelit vigil marking the moment the ship slammed into a reef and then capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio.

A noon Mass in Giglio’s church is honoring the 32 people who died in the Jan. 13, 2012, shipwreck, while survivors and relatives of the dead will place a wreath in the water where the hulking liner finally came to rest on its side off Giglio’s coast.

The anniversary is also recalling how the residents of Giglio gave shelter that night to the 4,200 passengers and crew, and then lived with the Concordia's wrecked carcass for another two years until it was righted and hauled away for scrap.

Those residents gave a warm welcome on Wednesday to Kevin Rebello, whose brother Russel Rebello, a Concordia waiter, remained unaccounted for until crews discovered his remains while dismantling the ship in 2014 in a Genoa shipyard.

Kevin Rebello had become close to many Giglio residents during the months that divers searched for his brother, and his return to the island on the last ferry of the day on the eve of the anniversary turned into an emotional reunion.

“My brother did his duty. He lost his life protecting other people,” Kevin Rebello said as he arrived on Giglio. “I am proud of this. And I think he would be proud of what he did, helping so many people.”

The anniversary comes as the cruise ship industry, shut down in much of the world for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, is once again in the spotlight because of COVID-19 outbreaks that threaten passenger safety. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control last month warned people across-the-board not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of the risks of infection.

For Concordia survivors, the COVID-19 infections on cruise ships are just the latest evidence that passenger safety still isn’t a top priority for the industry. Passengers aboard the Concordia were largely left on their own to find life jackets and a functioning lifeboat after the captain steered the ship too close to shore in a stunt. He then delayed an evacuation order until it was too late, with lifeboats unable to lower to the water because the ship was listing too heavily.

Passenger Ester Percossi recalled being thrown to the ground in the dining room by the initial impact of the reef gashing into the hull, which she said felt “like an earthquake." The lights went out, and bottles, glasses and plates flew off the tables and onto the floor.

“We got up and with great effort went out on the deck and there we got the life vests, those that we could find, because everyone was grabbing them from each other, to save themselves," she recalled. “There was no law. Just survival and that is it."

Prosecutors blamed the delayed evacuation order and conflicting instructions given by crew for the chaos that ensued as passengers scrambled to get off the listing ship. The captain, Francesco Schettino, is serving a 16-year prison sentence for manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning a ship before all the passengers and crew had evacuated.

Costa didn’t respond to emails seeking comment on the anniversary.

Cruise Lines International Association, the world’s largest cruise industry trade association, stressed in a statement to The Associated Press that passenger and crew safety was the industry’s top priority, and that cruising remains one of the safest vacation experiences available.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the victims of the Concordia tragedy and their families on this sad anniversary,” CLIA said. It said it has worked over the past 10 years with the International Maritime Organization and the maritime industry to “drive a safety culture that is based on continuous improvement.”

__

Winfield reported from Rome.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Costa Concordia#Cruise Ship#Shipwreck#Ap#Tuscan
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
The Independent

Tonga: Satellite video shows huge volcanic eruption which triggered tsunami

An undersea volcano has erupted in spectacular fashion near Tonga, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and turning the sky “black”.Satellite footage showed a huge plume erupting of the undersea Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apa volcano in a “violent” eruption which sent people on the Pacific island nation fleeing for higher ground.Tsunami waves were observed in Tonga's capital and the capital of American Samoa, a US-based tsunami monitor said.Waves waves measuring two feet in height were generated by the eruoption, a US-based Pacific tsunami monitoring centre has said. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued the warning in all of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

RAF pilot to launch space rocket from Virgin Atlantic jet

A Virgin Orbit space rocket will be launched from a Virgin Atlantic plane over the Pacific Ocean today, flown by an experienced RAF pilot.Matthew “Stanny” Stannard will take off at around 12.30pm Pacific Time (8.30pm GMT) on a mission to launch the 70ft “space booster”.The modified Boeing 747-400 - a former Virgin Atlantic passenger jet named Cosmic Girl - will fly out over the Pacific with the rocket attached under its left wing.About an hour into the flight, the pilot will drop the rocket from about 35,000ft - at which point its first engine will ignite, taking it on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Tongans flee tsunami following powerful volcanic eruption

Frightened Tongans fled to higher ground Saturday after a massive volcanic eruption -- heard in neighbouring countries -- triggered tsunami warnings across the South Pacific. "A 1.2 metre tsunami wave has been observed at Nuku'alofa," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology tweeted. The latest eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano came just a few hours after a separate Friday tsunami warning was lifted due to the eruption. Mere Taufa said she was in her house getting ready for dinner when the volcano erupted.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Sudanese man died trying to cross English Channel – French authorities

A Sudanese man in his twenties has died while trying to cross the English Channel in sub-zero conditions, French authorities said.He was found unconscious and pulled from the water after going overboard as he and others attempted to reach the UK.French rescue teams sprang into action in the early hours of Friday and the man was taken back to shore but declared dead.A manslaughter investigation has been opened, the Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor said.A total of 32 people were rescued off Berck, near Calais, in a state of hypothermia, authorities said.In UK waters, multiple Border Force vessels have been active off the...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption felt around the world

The massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga was so powerful it was recorded around the world and triggered a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States, scientists said Sunday. The Fife weather station in Scotland tweeted it was "just incredible to think of the power that can send a shockwave around the world" after the eruptions produced a jump in its air pressure graph.
ALASKA STATE
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused 'significant damage'

A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused "significant damage" to the island nation's capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was unclear with communications still hampered Monday. The capital Nuku'alofa suffered "significant" damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding there had been no reports of injury or death but a full assessment was not yet possible with communication lines down.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

Video: Small Boat Capsizes In Ventura Harbor During Tsunami Threat

VENTURA (CBSLA) — A variety of places across the globe are still feeling the effects of Saturday’s volcanic eruption in the south Pacific. In the Ventura Harbor, a small boat was captured on video capsizing. It broke loose from the dock Saturday during the tsunami threat. An advisory was issued for Hawaii and the West Coast after that undersea eruption near the island of Tonga, which is not far from New Zealand. By Sunday, the tsunami threat around the Pacific receded.
VENTURA, CA
The Independent

Tsunami threat recedes and casualty reports are yet to come in as Tonga remains cut off

The tsunami threat receded around the Pacific on Sunday even as Tonga remained almost entirely cut off from the rest of the world.The tsunami, caused by an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday, left the Pacific island nation largely uncontactable, with electricity, internet and telephone lines severed. There was no update on any casualties in Tonga as government websites could not be updated.The Pacific tsunami warning centre (PTWC) said the threat had receded but coastal areas should remain alert. The US and Japan earlier warned people to move away from coastal areas. Reports said that beyond Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa, no contact...
ENVIRONMENT
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
73K+
Followers
80K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy