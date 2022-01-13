ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Entropik Tech Named Leader In Gartner’s ‘Competitive Landscape: Emotion AI Technologies, Worldwide’ Report

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntropik Tech, the world’s leading Emotion AI company, announced that it has been named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner report titled ‘Competitive Landscape: Emotion AI Technologies, Worldwide’. Entropik is also the only company to be listed under all four capabilities of Representative Vendors Overview, including Computer-Vision-Based Facial Expression Analysis, Audio-Based...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Further Investment In Talent Continues As Emex Appoints New VP Of Technology Operations

Emex, the leading ESG technology provider, continues to bolster its executive team with experienced and industry-respected technology operations lead. Leading ESG technology provider Emex has appointed Michael Lazor to a newly created role as VP of Technology Operations to its global leadership team. The move is part of Emex’s ambitious growth strategy aimed at disrupting the sustainability space in 2022.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Harena Data And WTFast Launch Beta For Rumbl, An AI-Based Competitive Gaming Network

Beta available to enterprise and academic sports organizations. Harena Data and global gaming optimizer WTFast have launched their first beta for Rumbl, a competitive gaming network that allows players worldwide to compete on an even playing field. Rumbl aims to be the world’s largest gaming network where gamers can participate in large-scale, competitive esports tournaments. Organizations using Rumble can play tournaments on a low latency, equalized network with stability.
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

JUNO Voted Best Event Solution Community Platform

JUNO, a software company that connects and educates people on a single destination platform for events and year-round community, was voted #1 in a competition designed to reward innovation in event technology and community software. Live from the Event Solutions Stage at PCMA Convening Leaders 2022 in Las Vegas, JUNO competed and won as the Best Event Solution: Community Platform.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gartner#Human Emotions#Entropik Tech#Ai Technologies#Biometric Other Sensors#Affect Lab#Ux#Api#Nlt#Emotion Ai
aithority.com

Ontic Earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Entrepreneurial Company Of The Year Award

Ontic’s Platform is an innovative and disruptive end-to-end solution that seamlessly integrates security technologies for a holistic, contextualized view of threats. Ontic, the protective intelligence software innovator transforming how companies actively identify, investigate, assess, watch and manage physical security threats earned Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for its excellence in the digital intelligence solutions industry. Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Sila and Sequoir Create an Embedded Solution for Crypto Trading and Custody

Sila Inc., a fintech software platform that provides payment infrastructure as a service, announced that it partnered with Sequoir, a provider of blockchain trading and custody infrastructure, to create custom blockchain solutions for businesses. This opens up new revenue streams for banks, credit unions, fintech, and the so-called Web 3.0. Sequoir’s Partner API provides a simple and secure way to buy, sell and custody different digital assets. The Partner API enables Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital asset execution, settlement, and custody to be embedded quickly and with ease within a fintech app or financial institution. Thanks to a deep integration between the two firms’ technologies, customers experience a seamless flow of transactions and a high-level of fraud protection.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Boosted.ai Raises $35 Million Series B Led by Ten Coves Capital and Spark Capital to Expand Explainable Machine Learning Platform for Institutional Investors

Boosted.ai, the leading distributed machine learning platform for global investment professionals, announced the closing of a $35 million USD Series B financing round, led by Ten Coves Capital and Spark Capital. Portage Ventures, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and HarbourVest Partners also participated in the round. Inclusive of seed capital, Boosted.ai’s total funding now stands at $46 million USD.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Sapience Analytics Partners With HCL Technologies to Bring Enhanced Digital Workplace Solutions to Market on a Global Scale

Sapience Analytics, a market leader in knowledge workforce management, announced a partnership with HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, to develop and distribute technologies to support employee productivity improvement. Under the terms of the partnership, HCL will enhance and resell Sapience’s knowledge workforce management solution, which has been used by more than 90 companies across the globe.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

SmartAxiom Inc Receives Patent On Running Blockchain Distributed Ledgers On IoT Devices To Manage And Secure Them

SmartAxiom Inc announced its receipt of U.S. patent number 11,032,293 for a ‘System and method for managing and securing a distributed ledger for a decentralized peer-to-peer network’. The patent covers SmartAxiom’s innovation that enables the use of blockchains on devices in the Internet-of-Things (IoT). This intellectual property protection builds on another patent received earlier this year for a ‘System and Method for IoT Security’ U.S. patent number 10,924,466.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Incorta Announces Record Company Growth and Momentum Amid Global Demand for Modern Data Analytics

Incorta, the Direct Data Platform, announced it achieved record company growth in 2021, reporting significant acceleration in revenue growth, unprecedented new and existing customer growth, major global expansion, and continued product innovation. The company also announced the hire of Rob Dillon as chief financial officer and the appointment of Jacques Nadeau, co-creator of Apache Arrow and co-founder of Dremio, to the Board of Advisors. Nadeau brings extensive knowledge and experience in open source software development and community relations, and will help guide Incorta’s future plans for innovation and open source contributions.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials Unveils Innovative Products And Technologies To Lead Future Industry At CES 2022

Introduced innovative technologies, such as PFC, by participating in CES 2022 for the first time. Will expand new business through convergence and extension of technologies to pull down industrial boundaries. Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials, a global leader of electro-materials and a business group of Doosan (KRX: 000150), showcased products and technologies...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Veteran EOSIO Leaders and Team Behind EOS New York Join AIKON to Accelerate Innovation on the ORE Network

AIKON, the innovative startup building cross-chain identity and crypto and NFT wallet solutions on the Open Rights Exchange (ORE) Network, welcomes Rick Schlesinger, Warrick FitzGerald and William (Buddy) Deck, to their rapidly growing team of blockchain experts. The three join AIKON after leading EOSIO and other blockchain initiatives at Block.one....
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Sandvine’s Application and Network Intelligence Helps Fuel SK Telecom’s 5G Private Enterprise Network Service

SK Telecom is fueling its pioneering 5G Private Enterprise Network Service using Sandvine’s Application and Network Intelligence portfolio on private cloud. The solution is helping SK Telecom accelerate business expansion in verticals such as manufacturing, energy transmission and government. The service is expected to open the door to future network slicing and mobile edge computing (MEC) services.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Deel Hires Casey Bailey To Lead HR, Acquires HR Software Company Roots

Bailey’s role, coupled with Roots’ technology, will help Deel and its customers build culture and foster collaboration among distributed teams. Deel, the remote hiring company shattering job barriers worldwide, announced two moves to help Deel and its customers build culture among distributed teams. The company has acquired Roots, an HR software platform that enables remote organizations to collaborate more effectively and reduce burnout. Deel has also hired Casey Bailey, an HR veteran who previously held senior People roles scaling high-growth companies like Divvy and Uber.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Mirantis Brings Secure Registries To Any Kubernetes Distribution

Mirantis Secure Registry 3.0 supports usage across any Kubernetes distribution to help enterprises secure their software supply chain. Mirantis, the open cloud company, announced the release of Mirantis Secure Registry (MSR) 3.0, which supports usage across any Kubernetes distribution. Security is often an afterthought during application development and lifecycle management,...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Zonda Acquires Alpha Vision, Provider of Digital Site Maps, 3D Home Renderings and Interactive Floor Plan Technologies

Zonda announced the acquisition of Alpha Vision, a premier technology provider of interactive floor plans, digital site maps, 3D and virtual reality home renderings, and sales engagement software for the home building and real estate industry. The move is one of many in a synergistic strategy that positions Zonda as a cornerstone in the industry. Alpha Vision complements Zonda’s recent acquisitions of Canadian-based companies Urban Analytics (now Zonda Urban) and BuzzBuzzHome. These integral investments complement Zonda’s proprietary data and platforms to provide an all-encompassing suite of services and products to the new home building industry.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

3 Trends that MedTech Companies Should Consider When Developing AI-based Surgical and Interventional Assistance Applications

The potential for the use of artificial intelligence in medicine is beyond what anyone on the outside looking in could fathom in a single sitting. But one thing that should be noted, especially when it comes to surgical interventions, is that as this technology continues to grow, physicians will be exploring a new world of abilities when it comes to making proper treatment decisions and life-saving interventions.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy