Entropik Tech Named Leader In Gartner’s ‘Competitive Landscape: Emotion AI Technologies, Worldwide’ Report

Sila Inc., a fintech software platform that provides payment infrastructure as a service, announced that it partnered with Sequoir, a provider of blockchain trading and custody infrastructure, to create custom blockchain solutions for businesses. This opens up new revenue streams for banks, credit unions, fintech, and the so-called Web 3.0. Sequoir’s Partner API provides a simple and secure way to buy, sell and custody different digital assets. The Partner API enables Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital asset execution, settlement, and custody to be embedded quickly and with ease within a fintech app or financial institution. Thanks to a deep integration between the two firms’ technologies, customers experience a seamless flow of transactions and a high-level of fraud protection.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO