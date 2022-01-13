Entropik Tech Named Leader In Gartner’s ‘Competitive Landscape: Emotion AI Technologies, Worldwide’ Report
Entropik Tech, the world’s leading Emotion AI company, announced that it has been named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner report titled ‘Competitive Landscape: Emotion AI Technologies, Worldwide’. Entropik is also the only company to be listed under all four capabilities of Representative Vendors Overview, including Computer-Vision-Based Facial Expression Analysis, Audio-Based...aithority.com
