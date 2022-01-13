ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. reassured Europe over Russia talks - EU foreign policy chief

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
BREST, France, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Europe has received assurances from the United States that nothing will be agreed with Russia without the bloc's involvement, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Thursday.

"With the United States over the last few days, we have had an extremely close coordination," Josep Borrell told reporters ahead of an EU defence ministers meeting in western France.

"We have assurances that nothing will be decided or negotiated without close coordination with Europe and without the participation of the Europeans."

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams

