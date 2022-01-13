Lead your shroomy army to victory in Mushroom Wars 2 on Xbox & PlayStation

A very creative person has designed Lego versions of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and while they aren’t available to purchase at the moment, they could be one day. Twitter user BrickinNick revealed these two proof-of-concept Lego kits today with a stylish video and it turns out, with enough support, these could become real. That’s thanks to Lego Ideas, which is a unique Lego program where users can submit project concepts such as Lego new-gen consoles and ask for support. With enough backing, Lego could bring these conceptual kits to fruition. That assitance is what BrickinNick is asking for on Twitter and showing it requires simply creating a Lego Ideas account and clicking support. BrickinNick says 10,000 supporters can help this project become a Lego set so if you like what you see, help him out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO