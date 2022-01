Loveland, Ohio – The gym we were in Friday evening is named after one of the more beloved, former Loveland High School teachers, Charles (Chuck) R. Schmidt who was inducted into the Loveland High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2008. This Friday I went there to record the introduction of the two newest members. As they were introduced at halftime of the Varsity Men’s game vs. Turpin, the announcer, Stu Shestina, read an impressive list of the pair’s athletic accomplishments and told the fans where they are now in their life after their glory days as former Tigers.

