The Anacrusis is an up-to four-player cooperative first-person shooter that's set aboard a stranded starship infested by aliens. Players will play through (initially) 5 total episodes, across a story that follows four survivors looking to escape this doomed ship. Enjoy a retro 70's sci-fi vibe as you make your way across the ship with a small arsenal of weapons, unique voiced characters, and a never-ending horde of aliens and special enemies. Find perks to enhance your run(s) and play the game over and over again with the game's AI Director running the show - offering a unique experience with every playthrough!

