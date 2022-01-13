ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Denzel Washington confirms Equalizer 3 as his next film

By Celebretainment
Griffin Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenzel Washington says 'The Equalizer 3' will be his next project. The 67-year-old actor - whose new move 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' is launching on Apple TV+ on Friday (14.01.22) - revealed there are plans in place for a third film in the action franchise, with a script already...

www.griffindailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Michael B. Jordan Has “Some Ideas” For How To Bring Denzel Washington Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios doesn’t seem to have any trouble finding A-list actors who want to join the MCU. Each and every film and TV project coming out of the studio is just a who’s-who of talent. But even with all the big names we’ve already seen in the MCU, there’s still no sign of Denzel Washington on the horizon. Maybe his “A Journal for Jordan” actor, Michael B. Jordan, can fix that?
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Denzel Washington Reflects On Chadwick Boseman Hiding His Illness During Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Denzel Washington has touched so many actors in varying ways. One of those was late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman – both directly and indirectly. While the two stars never shared the screen, Washington produced Boseman in the acclaimed Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which scored Boseman a posthumous Oscar nomination. Like many people in Hollywood, the two-time Oscar winner wasn’t aware of the late star’s cancer battle until his untimely passing. Now The Tragedy of Macbeth star has reflected on Boseman hiding his illness during production.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Antoine Fuqua
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Denzel Washington's brilliant work helps make 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' a remarkable film

He just looks so tired. That’s the first thing you notice about Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Washington, in the title role, portrays Macbeth at first as an exhausted victor in battle, trudging back from the field. Of course, he will change over the course of the play, er, film, but that world-weariness remains, informing his portrayal. ...
MOVIES
AFP

Age and race no factor for Denzel Washington's Macbeth

In the four centuries since Shakespeare wrote the Scottish Play, there has never been a Macbeth quite like Denzel Washington. A double-Oscar winner, he is regularly named the greatest actor of his era, and has already received every nomination going for new film "The Tragedy of Macbeth," out Friday on Apple TV+. He is also 67 -- and his Lady Macbeth played by 64-year-old Frances McDormand -- meaning their ruthless couple would be most unlikely to create an heir to their ill-gotten crown. "They're tired, they're older," Washington told AFP, explaining that the passage of time gave their characters a different but equally malevolent motivation.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Denzel Washington Has Two Oscars But Zero BAFTA Nominations — Will He Nab His First for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’?

Denzel Washington has two Oscars, a SAG award and over 270 other accolades. One honor he doesn’t have yet over his 40-year career is a single nomination from the BAFTA Awards. With somewhat of a home-field advantage for taking on the words of the Brits’ greatest dramatist William Shakespeare, could Washington finally receive his first nom for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#The Equalizer 3#European
ktwb.com

Putting superstitions aside, Denzel Washington takes on ‘Macbeth’

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Denzel Washington portrays one of William Shakespeare’s most famous characters in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, a new adaptation of the 400-year-old play the Oscar winning actor says he had never seen staged before. The Hollywood star plays the titular role in Joel...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'The Tragedy of Macbeth': Watch Denzel Washington and the Crew Discuss Making the Film in New Featurette

After premiering at the New York Film Festival and receiving a limited theatrical release on December 25, 2021, A24's The Tragedy of Macbeth became available for streaming via Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022. Now the streaming service has released a short behind-the-scenes featurette with the cast and creatives, including stars Denzel Washington (Macbeth) and Frances McDormand (Lady Macbeth). Together they discuss the process behind making The Tragedy of Macbeth, working with director Joel Coen, and the unique visual style that is as integral to the film as William Shakespeare's dialogue.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Denzel Washington Jokingly Asked Chadwick Boseman for Money at Premiere

After Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away last year, many actors shared stories and paid tribute to him. One such actor was Denzel Washington, who actually played a huge role in Boseman's career. Washington famously helped pay for the Marvel hero's education at Oxford. During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Washington joked about going to the Black Panther premiere and asking Boseman for his money back.
MOVIES
EW.com

Denzel Washington recalls working with Chadwick Boseman before his death: 'I wondered if something was wrong'

Denzel Washington has gotten candid about his final collaboration with Chadwick Boseman. The Tragedy of Macbeth star discussed working with the late actor on the Oscar-winning 2020 film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which he helped produce, in a new Variety cover story. Although Washington admitted he noticed that the actor's health was declining, he also made it clear that he, like many of us, had no idea what Boseman was going through.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Joel Coen Is New King of Scotland With His Beautiful ‘Macbeth’

Never underestimate Joel Coen. In a year when nine of the top-grossing films are part of a franchise, his new film is Shakespeare. Entirely filmed on soundstages, with abstract, Expressionistic sets. It’s in black and white. The stars are over 60. It’s not exactly a safe bet, but Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is one of the year’s best, and one of the best adaptations of Shakespeare on film. When a play has been performed onstage for 400 years and filmed multiple times by directors including Orson Welles, Akira Kurosawa and Roman Polanski, it’s hard to bring anything new to the table. But...
MOVIES
Fatherly

Denzel Washington Has a Warning For Parents: “You’re Never Done”

Denzel Washington, one of the most esteemed and awarded/compensated actors of all time, is shockingly down to Earth. Not in the sense that he can relate to your day-to-day — he’s been an A-list actor with the mansion and lifestyle since the 1990s — but because he comes to everything he does curious and ready to engage. Like this interview. Instead of delivering rehearsed on-brand answers to softball questions, Washington wants to have a real discussion, meaning, sometimes, he fires questions right back. He’s not an asshole about it, at all. He’s just — Denzel, a guy just as curious about you as he is about himself. The two-time Oscar winner, 67, is back in contention this year thanks to his broodingly homicidal turn as a power-mad Scottish nobleman in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, which streams on Apple TV+ on January 14. His take on the performance, near-universally hailed by critics is something he shakes off, saying “I was miscast,” with straight-faced honesty. “Yeah, that’s what I told Joel. That’s a true story, you can ask him. I was like, ‘I think I was miscast, Joel.’ That’s what I thought.”
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Denzel Washington shares advice he gave his kids about show business

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager chat with the cast of, “The tragedy of Macbeth,” which stars Denzel Washington, Corey Hawkins, and Moses Ingram. Denzel shares the advice he gave his kids about going into showbiz, “it’s going to be tough for you,” and how he looked up to late actor Sidney Poitier.Jan. 12, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy