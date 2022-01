OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the arrival of a new elephant calf on Friday. The calf is the first elephant born at the zoo. Kiki, an 18-year-old African elephant gave birth to the calf at 11:33 a.m. at the zoo. The Omaha zoo says the calf and mom are doing well. As of right now, the gender and weight of the newborn calf are unknown.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO