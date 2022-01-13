ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

One person shot on Claudell Lane in Columbia Wednesday night

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140LXN_0dkRq4IE00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department has confirmed one person was shot in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane late Wednesday night.

Police at the scene said the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to CPD, no one was taken into custody. However, police said they are following up on leads.

Shell casings were also discovered at the crime scene. Officers said they were unable to release how many were discovered or what kind, due to the ongoing investigation.

Crews on the scene saw multiple CPD patrol cars, a Columbia firetruck and an MU Health Care ambulance. Crews also saw a tow truck leaving the scene, towing a car.

The post One person shot on Claudell Lane in Columbia Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Juvenile male shot in central Columbia

*Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect that the shooting happened in central Columbia. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have confirmed that a juvenile male has been shot in central Columbia Saturday evening. Columbia Police was dispatched to the area of the 900 block of 8th Street in reference to a report of a The post Juvenile male shot in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Pedestrian killed in Moberly crash

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian was hit and killed in Moberly on Saturday evening. Around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to 1800 East Outer Road after a vehicle hit a pedestrian. Investigation found a 27-year-old male was backing up in a private parking lot and accidentally struck a 68-year-old male pedestrian. The pedestrian was The post Pedestrian killed in Moberly crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MOBERLY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man convicted of illegal firearm possession after police chase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was convicted by a federal jury of illegally possessing the stolen firearm that he threw out of his car during a police chase. Cecil Jason Robinson, 42, was found guilty on Thursday of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Law enforcement attempted to stop Robinson, who The post Columbia man convicted of illegal firearm possession after police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Columbia, MO
Cars
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two children dead after mobile home fire in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two children are dead after a fire in Pulaski County on Wednesday night. According to the Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District, crews responded just after 6 p.m. to a mobile home fire with reports of people trapped inside in the 14000 block of Host Drive near Dixon, Missouri. Emergency crews were The post Two children dead after mobile home fire in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Law enforcement searching a field in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A large law enforcement presence is in south Columbia. Police are looking in a field near Grindstone Parkway and Rock Quarry Road where an ABC 17 news crew says a perimeter has been set up.  An ABC 17 News crew can see a police dog and a drone was helping search the area. Both The post Law enforcement searching a field in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Driver arrested after chase through three counties ending in Cole County

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) On Wednesday before 3 a.m. the Moniteau County Emergency Dispatch was contacted by the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle chase on Highway 50 heading toward Tipton. Officials report Tipton police and Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies joined the pursuit as the pursued vehicle entered Tipton and then the vehicle then The post Driver arrested after chase through three counties ending in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police#Cpd#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No one hurt after central Columbia home catches on fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a house fire in central Columbia early on Tuesday morning is under investigation. Firefighters responded to the home in the 1500 block of Stone Street near the Business Loop around 3 a.m. Firefighters said smoke was found coming from the back of the home. Crews found the fire in The post No one hurt after central Columbia home catches on fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Versailles man hurt after rollover crash on Highway 5

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Versailles man was hurt on Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash on Highway 5 near Laurie, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened just after 4:40 p.m. about a half-mile north of Millifork Lane. According to the crash report, Andrew M. Martinez, 32, hit several embankments after The post Versailles man hurt after rollover crash on Highway 5 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
VERSAILLES, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Osage County man sentenced to 15 Years for meth trafficking, illegal firearm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A federal judge has sentenced a Loose Creek, Mo., man for illegally possessing meth and a firearm. Leif Christopher Haslag, 39, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. On July 1, 2021, Haslag pleaded guilty to one count of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and one The post Osage County man sentenced to 15 Years for meth trafficking, illegal firearm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fulton man hit and killed by van on Bluff Street

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was killed on Monday night after he was hit by a van. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on Bluff Street near Meadowlark Lane. Troopers said Ray E. Payne, 67, was walking across Bluff Street when a van driven by Shannon M. The post Fulton man hit and killed by van on Bluff Street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy