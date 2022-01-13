One person shot on Claudell Lane in Columbia Wednesday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department has confirmed one person was shot in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane late Wednesday night.

Police at the scene said the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to CPD, no one was taken into custody. However, police said they are following up on leads.

Shell casings were also discovered at the crime scene. Officers said they were unable to release how many were discovered or what kind, due to the ongoing investigation.

Crews on the scene saw multiple CPD patrol cars, a Columbia firetruck and an MU Health Care ambulance. Crews also saw a tow truck leaving the scene, towing a car.

