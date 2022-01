One day after the US released CPI, the Producer Price Index (PPI) was released. The data showed that PPI increased by 9.7% YoY in December vs 9.8% expected. However, the November print was revised up from 9.6% YoY to 9.8% YoY, an increase of 0.2%. This makes the December print stronger than it seems on the surface (which is a slight miss). In addition, the Core PPI print, which excludes food and energy, was 8.3% YoY vs an expectation of 8%. As with the headline print, the core PPI for November was also revised higher from 7.7% YoY to 7.9% YoY , an increase of 0.2%. This, again, makes the December print stronger than first at glance.

