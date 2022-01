Peter Gunz received backlash from LHHNY fans for his treatment of Tara Wallace. “Love And Hip Hop New York” stars Peter Gunz and Tara Wallace were caught up in a love triangle with Amina Buddafly. When they first came on the show, Peter said he had a long history with Tara. At the time, they had two sons together. But Peter was never sure that marriage was the right next step for them. He started messing around with Amina behind Tara’s back. Amina developed serious romantic feelings for Peter. So she wanted more from him. However, Peter didn’t want to end things with Tara. He would eventually end up marrying Amina. But when Tara found out about Amina, the two women clashed instantly. They now have two daughters together. And Tara had another son with Peter.

