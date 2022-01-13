ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intertrust misses targets as attrition rates hurt productivity

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
(Reuters) – Dutch financial services company Intertrust said on Thursday its full-year underlying revenue growth fell short of its expectations, leading to a miss in core profit margin. The group, which offers administrative services for companies setting up branches and entities in various...

#Productivity#Cvc Capital Partners#Intertrust#Reuters#Dutch#Ebita#Csc#British
Country
Netherlands
