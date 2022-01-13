ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Senate approves latest COVID measures and vaccine pass

PARIS (Reuters) – The French Senate approved on Thursday the government’s latest measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus, including a vaccine pass, which has encountered some opposition among the public after President Emmanuel Macron’s harsh criticism of the unvaccinated. The Senate backed...

wabcradio.com

France’s First Lady set to sue over allegations she is transgender

PARIS, FRANCE (77WABC) – The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to take legal action over a conspiracy theory that she is transgender and was born a man. The lies about the 68-year-old have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups, and from the QAnon conspiracy movement.
Emmanuel Macron
Macron rival Pecresse slams EU's 'sieve-like' borders

French right-wing presidential hopeful Valerie Pecresse on Saturday slammed the EU's "sieve-like" borders for allowing migrants to enter undetected and backed calls for barbed-wire fences to prevent them crossing illegally into the bloc. Pecresse, whom polls show as President Emmanuel Macron's top challenger in the April 2022 election, rammed home her position during a visit to a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. "We cannot have a sieve-like Europe, a supermarket Europe where you enter and leave as you please," the conservative politician, who styles herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, said. The Samos camp is one of three new migrant facilities on Greece's Aegean islands, which acted as a gateway to the EU for over one million asylum seekers in 2015. Most were Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan, arriving by boat from Turkey.
French Politician Attacked by Anti-COVID Vaccine Pass Demonstrators

PARIS (Reuters) - French politician Stephane Claireaux, who is a member of President Emmanuel Macron's ruling La Republique En Marche party, said on Monday that he had been attacked over the weekend by protesters demonstrating against France's COVID health pass. The attack on Claireaux, which occurred on Sunday, comes amid...
France's Taubira hopes to rally divided left against Macron

France's well-liked former justice minister Christiane Taubira on Saturday launched her bid to unify the floundering French left and challenge President Emmanuel Macron at April presidential elections, but faces a slew of competing candidates reluctant to cede the limelight. The former minister "wants to be the antidote to the weariness among left voters, who can't stand any more fragmentation," said Christian Paul, a Taubira supporter and mayor of the small town of Lormes in central France.
Israel increases state aid plan for COVID-hit airlines

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s cabinet approved additional state aid on Sunday to help bail out airlines suffering another pandemic blow with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the finance and transportation ministries said. Total state aid would not exceed $85 million for all of Israel’s carriers and...
Portugal's election campaign begins under pandemic limits

The official two-week campaigning period for Portugal’s Jan. 30 general election kicked off Sunday, but there will be none of the large flag-waving rallies usually associated with the buildup to the ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic.The vote comes two years ahead of schedule after parliament in November rejected the minority Socialist government’s 2022 state budget and the country’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa called an early election.The state budget is particularly important now because it sets out how billions of euros in European Union aid to recover from the pandemic will be spent.The ballot will elect 230...
The French health pass holds lessons for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

The passe sanitaire increased levels of vaccination, but to a lower extent among the most vulnerable, and did not reduce vaccine hesitancy itself, showing the importance of outreach to underserved communities and the potential limits of mandatory vaccination policies. Public authorities in many countries are considering mandating vaccination against COVID-19...
EU warns Russia of 'robust' response as Ukraine crisis deepens

EU foreign ministers warned Russia on Friday of a "robust" response to any military action against Ukraine, after a massive cyberattack against the country heightened fears Moscow could be preparing to send in troops. Even before Friday's assault on key Ukrainian government websites, European ministers had warned that cyberattacks could precede, or accompany, a military incursion that Russia may be planning after massing 100,000 soldiers on the Ukraine border. The standoff with Russia "is serious, more serious than anything we've seen in recent years", Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters at a meeting of the bloc's top diplomats in the French city of Brest. "Some say the cyberattack could be the prelude for other activities, military activities," he said.
The Flare-Up Russian Troops Suppressed This Week Is a Grim Sign for the Future

It’s a story that’s played out time and again across the world: An economically stagnating and repressive government hikes prices on essential products, like food or fuel, or imposes social service cuts and other austerity measures. The populace, a significant portion of whom live in poverty or deprivation, takes to the streets. The catalyzing event becomes a metonymy for other sources of anger with the central government—corruption, police and military brutality, a ravaged job market—and the rallies massively increase in number. Clashes break out between citizens and police, and the head of state is forced to address the turmoil. Some of the most famous examples of this have been seen in France and Chile—but a more significant portent may be gauged from the recent unrest in Kazakhstan.
Labour shadow minister was part of delegation to China with ‘agent’ of the communist state

A Labour shadow minister was once part of a delegation to China led by a group founded by the lawyer accused by MI5 of being an agent of the communist state, The Independent can reveal.Sarah Owen – considered a rising star in Keir Starmer’s party – was among a 20-strong delegation with Christine Ching Kui Lee, whose group, the British Chinese Project (BCP), organised the visit in 2013.The 58-year-old solicitor is the subject of a security services warning issued to parliamentarians, which alleges she has been seeking to improperly influence MPs on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. Owen, then...
