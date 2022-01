TSMC delivered strong Q4 results, but more importantly, the guidance was strong. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) announced strong results and gave even stronger guidance during its Q4 earnings call. As can be seen from the image below, key metrics were at the high end of guidance or slightly above guidance. Note that TSMC’s business in the short term is very predictable due to the long wafer processing times and the Company has a very accurate idea of the quarter when it gives guidance. Consequently, large beats are rare.

