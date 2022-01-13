ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Close To Home Thursday Morning Forecast 01/13/2022

By Tabitha Bartoe
 3 days ago

Today, the rain begins to move in for the day, so make sure to grab those umbrellas! Majority of the rain will stay along the Northeastern portion of Middle Tennessee.

Highs will be in the 50s.

Nashville – 53

Clarksville – 52

Murfreesboro – 51

Columbia – 53

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
