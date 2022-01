Robert Helenius has said Tyson Fury would be an “easier” opponent than Oleksandr Usyk as he prepares for a potential clash with the Briton.Finnish heavyweight Helenius is among the fighters to have been named by Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum as a potential alternative to Dillian Whyte, whom the “Gypsy King” has been ordered to face next.Whyte is the mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Fury, while the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles are set to be on the line in a rematch between Usyk and Anthony Joshua in spring.Undefeated Ukrainian Usyk outpointed Joshua with relative ease in...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO