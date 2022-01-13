ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alisson Set To Start Carabao Cup Semi-Final For Liverpool Against Arsenal

By Owen Cummings
 3 days ago

Jurgen Klopp has stated that "there is a chance Ali will play" in Thursday's League Cup semi-final following the Brazilian international missing the last week due to Covid-19.

"I think he needs the game now" Klopp said in relation to getting Alisson match rhythm and momentum.

This comes after Alisson resumed training on Tuesday. The 29-year-old is expected to be given his Carabao Cup debut on Thursday night when Arsenal travel to Anfield for the first leg.

Although Caoimhin Kelleher has impressed as Liverpool's goalkeeper for the domestic cups this season, it appears a priority for Klopp to get Alisson out there on the pitch playing before Sunday's game against Brentford.

The Irish goalkeeper saved two penalties in the penalty shootout in the quarter final against Leicester last month.

It may come as a bit of a shock therefore to see Kelleher drop out of the team for this big game as he has been faultless when called upon.

Klopp also said that "the competition is actually Caoimh's competition", which shows that the second choice goalkeeper does not have to panic about this decision and is still going to get game-time.

With the FA Cup already up and running after Sunday's 4-1 win against Shrewsbury, Kelleher will get games one way or another.

