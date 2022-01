American efforts to return scores of artifacts and relics to the countries from which they were illegally obtained are ongoing, and oftentimes the individual episodes are jaw-dropping. According to new reports, James H. Clark, a Silicon Valley heavyweight and art collector, has forked over 35 pieces from his collection that are largely Cambodian, and which he obtained with the aid of Douglas Latchford, a disgraced British collector and antiquities trader who’s been charged with illegally smuggling and selling Cambodian artifacts on the art market. What sets Clark apart from other collectors who’ve been ordered to relinquish items from their private stores is that he seems actively contrite about his involvement in the scheme he was roped into.

