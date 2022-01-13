ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 13, 2022

By The Times
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0dkRlqfm00 The Times hears from readers about the disqualification of Nick Kristof, rules against Ridwell recycling and more.

Getting rid of Ridwell is bad for county

Washington County has disallowed Ridwell operating in the unincorporated areas, denying my family a service we valued, and were willing to pay for.

I was fortunate to get one pickup from Ridwell so far, and recycled several pounds of batteries, light bulbs of all types, and many pieces of plastic film. Waste Management offers no such service: recycling of this type is difficult if not impossible to find otherwise. And the recovery rate for the supposed recyclables that we so carefully clean and sort before commingling in our bin? Dismal.

Waste Management's exclusive franchise agreement in my area essentially locks up any possibility of not only the pick up of important recyclables, but also the efficient and effective recycling of them.

Other Oregon municipalities have supported Ridwell. But Washington County? It appears they don't care.

Pam Kessinger, Aloha

Let voters decide on Kristof's qualifications

As an unaffiliated voter, I read with interest, disappointment, and concern regarding Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's ruling against Nicholas Kristof's application seeking to become Oregon's next governor.

Fagan, to her credit, is following procedures. Yet, I am rooting for the Oregon Supreme Court to decide in favor of the prospective candidate based on the law and past precedent.

Kristof is a progressive Democrat by his own admission. His writings and actions are refreshing and portray an individual possessing an altruistic philosophy, vision, and advocacy.

I value the opportunity to consider "outsider" candidates, those who have not followed the traditional path of succession from service as an elected member of the executive or legislative branch of government.

Oregonian voters are competent to rate those running for office based on their personal and professional merits and qualifications. Further, we are benefited when we can evaluate candidates representing more than the status quo of a particular political party and its predictable financial backers.

I envision a 2022 election featuring a Democrat with strong rural roots (Kristof), an accomplished independent with business, rural and urban ties (former Sen. Betsy Johnson), and a Republican from the Metro area.

David Nardone, Hillsboro

License plate scofflaws make everyone else pay

I recently read where the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is raising fees for vehicle registration.

I drive about 100 miles a day in the Portland area. I see an increasing number of out-of-state and vehicles with expired plates or no plates at all on the roads. Especially at apartments. I could tell numerous examples.

Who is responsibly for getting these people licensed to drive on Oregon highways? DMV, police? I appears that those of us who obey the law are going to pay more for those who don't.

Happy New Year.

David Tetz, Lake Oswego

Oregon commuters getting short shrift

I am disappointed to not be seeing more coverage on the Washington State CARES act which has taken effect January 1, 2022.

While fine in concept, it is implemented horribly. All Washington employees are required to pay. This includes Oregon residents who commute to Washington. However Oregon residents are not eligible to benefit from the act, only Washington residents.

My research shows that Oregon has close to 49,000 commuters to Washington. With an average income of $30,710 annual income. The per-hundred figure comes to $307.10. At a $0.58 tax rate, the average Oregon commuter will pay $178.12, annually. Multiply that by 49,000 and Washington state will be raking in a whopping $8,827,782 every year!

I am surprised this is not considered to be important news.

Jim Crutcher, Portland

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Oregon investigating private pop-up COVID-19 testing sites

Center for COVID Control under investigation after nationwide complaints of falsified, missing results. UPDATE: Oregon Health Authority confirms it has never received test results from Center for COVID Control, in violation of health regulations. A COVID-19 testing company with three sites in the Portland area is under investigation by the...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Washington County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
County
Washington County, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Bonamici: Build Back Better 'will make a difference'

Oregon Democrat says she maintains hope for final approval of President Biden's plan, which passed the House on Nov. 19.U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici says she has not given up on congressional approval of some form of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to boost federal aid for social supports and climate change work. The Oregon Democrat spoke Friday, Jan. 7, after she toured newly opened housing for low-income families and visited a warming shelter, both in Beaverton. She said they are examples of projects that would benefit from money in the $1.75 trillion plan that has cleared the House...
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shemia Fagan
Person
Betsy Johnson
Person
Nicholas Kristof
Beaverton Valley Times

Oregon legislator seeks to give citizens voice on tolling

Clackamas County Republican Bill Kennemer hopes measure will tap into increasing voter frustration with planned tollways.Citizens circulating petitions to force votes on proposed freeway tolls in Oregon have found a state legislator's sympathetic ear. Sen. Bill Kennemer announced Jan. 7 one of his two priority bills for this February's short legislative session is a measure, which, if passed, would create an amendment to the Oregon Constitution to allow residents living within 15 miles of a proposed tollway to vote on whether to approve or reject the proposal. The measure is a direct response to increasing voter frustration with plans to...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

SoS: Nick Kristof does not qualify to run for governor

The Yamhill native and former New York Times columnist criticized the decision and said he will appeal. The Oregon Elections Division rejected Nicholas Kristof's attempt to file his candidacy for governor Thursday, Jan. 6, citing a requirement for candidates to reside in the state for three years prior to the election.
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

Brian Clem wraps up 15 years in the Oregon House

Salem Democrat took lead role in land use issues, including Washington County reserves and Metolius headwaters.During his 15 years in the Oregon House, Brian Clem cleared the way for continued development of Washington County — the state's second most populous county — and protected the headwaters of the Metolius River in Central Oregon. In his first term in 2007, Clem sponsored the program that brings Oregon farm products into schools, promotes school gardens and teaches students about how their food is grown. In his final term in 2021, Clem led the House committee that came up with ways to help...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycling Bin#Waste Management#State#The Oregon Supreme Court#Democrat
Portland Tribune

Local Democrats name Oregon Senate District 16 nominees

Party leaders chose to nominate three political newcomers to succeed Betsy Johnson in the Oregon Senate. Democratic Party leaders in Senate District 16 have submitted a trio of candidates for appointment. A Columbia County spokesperson announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that Columbia County commissioners — along with commissioners in the five...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Clackamas meat distributor issues mass recall over E. coli fears

Over 28,000 pounds of ground beef recalled Thursday by Interstate Meat Distributors. A Clackamas-based meat distributor has issued a recall of over 28,000 pounds of ground-beef product citing a possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. Interstate Meat Distributors on Dec. 20, 2021 produced the raw...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Washington County could get windfall for drug treatment

Officials may put money from a settlement with opioid manufacturers toward programs in Hillsboro and Beaverton.Washington County officials say money from a nationwide lawsuit against opioid producers and distributors could help build a planned addiction treatment and recovery center. The national opioid litigation settlement is due to pay Oregon around $330 million over the next 18 years. About 55% will go toward local governments; as much as $12 million or over $650,000 per year could be paid to Washington County. At least 70% of settlement dollars must go towards a wide range of opioid mitigation efforts. Washington County behavioral health...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Beaverton Valley Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County chambers clash

Attempts to move the Hillsboro and Beaverton Area Chambers of Commerce closer together backfired.A bizarre business drama played out over the course of several months in 2021, as local chambers of commerce got together, broke apart, rebranded and recriminated. In February, the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce made a surprise announcement: Following the departure of longtime Beaverton Area Chamber chief executive Lorraine Clarno in late 2020, instead of hiring its own replacement for Clarno, the chamber would instead share leadership with the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, beginning in March. From the outset, there were...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
37
Followers
1000
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy