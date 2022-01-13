ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

KeyBanc Downgrades Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) to Sector Weight

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NDAQ) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein downgraded Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) from Neutral to Sell. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. click here. Shares of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. closed at...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Declares $0.1825 Quarterly Dividend; 3.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1825 per share, or $0.73 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on January...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 17, 2022, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CL King Upgrades Winnebago Industries (WGO) to Strong Buy

CL King analyst Scott Stember upgraded Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) from Neutral to Strong Buy. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Winnebago Industries click here. For more ratings news on Winnebago Industries click here. Shares of Winnebago Industries closed at $76.45 yesterday.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peg#Stock#Keybanc Downgrades#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Ford (F) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak downgraded Ford (NYSE: F) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Underweight

KeyBanc analyst Craig Mailman downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) from Sector Weight to Underweight with a price target of $24.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Corporate Office Properties Trust click here. For more ratings news on Corporate Office Properties Trust click here. Shares of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp (TETEU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TETEU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Block Inc. (SQ) PT Lowered to $225 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered the price target on Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) to $225.00 (from $300.00) while maintaining a Overweight rating. The analyst stated "We are projecting low-20s net revenue growth (excl BTC), based on 1) low-to-mid 20s seller growth (MSD NRR + a growing contribution from rising S&M other spend ~50% y/y growth which could translate to rising 2H22 new cohort contribution) and 2) ~20% Cash App growth driven by ~10% MAU growth and 10% ARPU growth. Applying mid-50s Street Afterpay revenue growth could add several points of growth and place pro-forma growth in the mid-to-high 20s growth range."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Now Expects 4 Rate Hikes Says S&P 500 Could Correct Up To 20%

Ellen Zentner, Chief US economist at Morgan Stanley, now expects the Fed to deliver 4 rate hikes this year (March ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Snap Inc (SNAP) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst John Blackledge downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Global Medical REIT (GMRE) to Sector Weight

KeyBanc analyst Jordan Sadler downgraded Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Global Medical REIT click here. For more ratings news on Global Medical REIT click here. Shares of Global Medical REIT closed at $17.46 yesterday.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Take-Two's (TTWO) $12.7 Billion Zynga Acquisition: KeyBanc Upgrades to Overweight, MoffettNathanson Downgrades to Neutral; Other Analysts Also Divided

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced yesterday that it has agreed to buy Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) in a deal valued ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Drew Ranieri downgraded NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Downgrades Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter downgraded Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Downgrades Target (TGT) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly downgraded Target (NYSE: TGT) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BTIG Downgrades Avrobio Inc. (AVRO) to Neutral

BTIG analyst Yun Zhong downgraded Avrobio Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) from Buy to Neutral. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Avrobio Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Avrobio Inc. click here. Shares of Avrobio Inc. closed at $2.56 yesterday.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Guggenheim Downgrades Pinterest Inc (PINS) to Neutral

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris downgraded Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy