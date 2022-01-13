ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KeyBanc Upgrades LTC Properties (LTC) to Overweight

 3 days ago

KeyBanc analyst Jordan Sadler upgraded LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC)...

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 17, 2022, to stockholders of record...
Synopsys Inc (SNPS): $445 Price Target From KeyBanc

The shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) have received a $445 price target from KeyBanc. These are the details. The shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) have received a $445 price target from KeyBanc. And KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino increased the price target on Synopsys from $395 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
CFRA Upgrades Citi (C) to Buy

CFRA upgraded Citi (NYSE: C) from Hold to Buy with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp (TETEU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TETEU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers upgraded O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Barclays Upgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow upgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wells Fargo Upgrades Wolfspeed (WOLF) to Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley upgraded Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Piper Sandler Upgrades Wells Fargo (WFC) to Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers upgraded Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: KeyBanc Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sector Weight

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from Overweight to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Endava PLC (ADR) (DAVA) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette upgraded Endava PLC (ADR) (NYSE: DAVA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Baxter International (BAX) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis upgraded Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
JPMorgan Upgrades Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Christopher Turnure upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades Humana (HUM) to Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter upgraded Humana (NYSE: HUM) from Equal ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Public Storage (PSA) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Michael Mueller upgraded Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $385.00 (from $359.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading PSA from Neutral to Overweight. Public Storage (and the self-storage REITs) continues to benefit from a strong demand picture and still relatively muted move-out activity, which is translating into strong organic growth. Additionally, and more specific to PSA, the company has deployed a significant amount of capital in recent years toward acquisitions with significant lease-up potential, and this should help it to sustain a healthy overall growth pace as core growth moderates over time. Its less-levered balance sheet and significant retained cash flow should also provide it with ample dry power to continue to be quite active on the investment front. From a valuation perspective, we see the stock’s relative valuation as being attractive, particularly compared to EXR (including leveraged trading multiples). One other item worth noting is that PSA’s quarterly dividend has been stable at $2.00/share since 4Q 2016, setting the stage for outsized dividend growth at some point."
Barclays Upgrades HP Enterprise (HPE) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Tim Long upgraded HP Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) from Equalweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Stephens Upgrades Forward Air (FWRD) to Overweight

Stephens analyst Jack Atkins upgraded Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) from Equal ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
LTC Properties declares $0.19 dividend

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) declares $0.19/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 21; ex-div Jan. 20. Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 18; ex-div Feb. 17. Payable Mar. 31; for shareholders of record Mar. 23; ex-div Mar. 22. See LTC Dividend...
