ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

KeyBanc Upgrades Exelon (EXC) to Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp upgraded Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) from...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Synopsys Inc (SNPS): $445 Price Target From KeyBanc

The shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) have received a $445 price target from KeyBanc. These are the details. The shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) have received a $445 price target from KeyBanc. And KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino increased the price target on Synopsys from $395 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Cadence Design Systems Stock (CDNS): $205 Price Target From KeyBanc

The shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) have received a $205 price target from KeyBanc. These are the details. The shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) have received a $205 price target from KeyBanc. And KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino increased the price target on Cadence Design from $186 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Derik de Bruin downgraded Talis Biomedical Corp. (NASDAQ: TLIS) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $3.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Talis Biomedical Corp. click here. For more ratings news on Talis Biomedical Corp. click here. Shares of Talis Biomedical...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exelon#Overweight#Stock#Exc#Streetinsider Com
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NDAQ) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein downgraded Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) from Neutral to Sell. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. click here. Shares of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. closed at...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers upgraded O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Block Inc. (SQ) PT Lowered to $225 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered the price target on Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) to $225.00 (from $300.00) while maintaining a Overweight rating. The analyst stated "We are projecting low-20s net revenue growth (excl BTC), based on 1) low-to-mid 20s seller growth (MSD NRR + a growing contribution from rising S&M other spend ~50% y/y growth which could translate to rising 2H22 new cohort contribution) and 2) ~20% Cash App growth driven by ~10% MAU growth and 10% ARPU growth. Applying mid-50s Street Afterpay revenue growth could add several points of growth and place pro-forma growth in the mid-to-high 20s growth range."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp (TETEU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TETEU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: CLSA Upgrades ResMed (RMD:AU) (RMD) to Buy (1)

CLSA analyst Andrew Paine upgraded ResMed (RMD:AU) (NYSE: RMD) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to Sector Weight

KeyBanc analyst Jordan Sadler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Halliburton (HAL) to Overweight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JPMorgan analyst Sean Meakim upgraded Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $32.00 (from $30.00). The analyst comments "Dec 2022 price target of $32, based on a...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Upgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow upgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: KeyBanc Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sector Weight

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from Overweight to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Take-Two's (TTWO) $12.7 Billion Zynga Acquisition: KeyBanc Upgrades to Overweight, MoffettNathanson Downgrades to Neutral; Other Analysts Also Divided

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced yesterday that it has agreed to buy Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) in a deal valued ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TECHNOLOGY
CharlotteObserver.com

AMD Stock Leaps After KeyBanc Overweight Rating Upgrade, Price Target Boost

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report shares jumped higher Tuesday after analysts at KeyBanc boosted their rating and price target for the chipmaker, citing growth in data center demand and the impact of its $35 billion takeover of Xilinx (XLNX) - Get Xilinx, Inc. Report.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CFRA Upgrades ProLogis (PLD) to Buy (Earlier)

CFRA upgraded ProLogis (NYSE: PLD) from Hold to Buy with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy