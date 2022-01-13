ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India, Britain launch free trade agreement talks

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - India and Britain formally launched trade talks in New Delhi on Thursday, seeking freer movement of goods and people with a deal projected to increase bilateral trade by billions of pounds.

Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal met his British counterpart Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Goyal said both countries will look to conclude an early harvest deal before finalising a free trade agreement. (Reporting by Alasdair Pal Editing by Peter Graff)

BBC

Scotch whisky on the table in trade talks with India

Trade talks between the UK and India are now under way, with Scotch whisky on the table as one product with huge potential gains. Experience of failed talks with the EU point to many obstacles to cracking the world's biggest whisky market, going beyond the 150% tariff. Scotch is only...
ECONOMY
neworleanssun.com

Jaishankar meets with UK Secretary of State for International Trade, welcomes launch of Free Trade Agreement negotiations

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met with UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan and welcomed the launch of Free Trade Agreement negotiations. "Glad to meet UK Secretary of State for International Trade @annietrev. Welcomed the launch of FTA negotiations....
ECONOMY
Person
Piyush Goyal
albuquerquenews.net

India, UK will continue to work in improving trading relationship, addressing market access barriers outside of trade agreement: Joint statement

London [UK], January 13 (ANI): India and UK will consider the option of an Interim Agreement that generates early benefits for both countries, said a joint statement, adding that in parallel to trade negotiations, the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee will continue to work in improving the trading relationship and addressing market access barriers outside of a trade agreement.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Britain aims to double trade with India by end of this decade, says UK International Trade Secretary

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Emphasising on the mutual commitment to new and transformational comprehensive strategic partnership and the 2030 roadmap for future UK-India relations, UK Secretary of State for International Trade, Anne Marie-Trevelyan, said that the UK aims to double trade between the two countries by the end of this decade supporting jobs, businesses and communities.
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

British trade minister arrives in India for talks

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Britain’s trade minister arrived in India on Wednesday to begin talks as part of its efforts to sign its own trade deals following its departure from the European Union. Anne-Marie Trevelyan is due to meet officials in New Delhi before formally launching negotiations with...
WORLD
Reuters

UK's self-isolation law set to be scrapped - The Telegraph

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is drawing up plans so that people will no longer be legally bound to self-isolate when they catch COVID-19, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to permanently repeal emergency coronavirus laws which have governed how the public can live...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Sudan's inflation accelerates to 359.09% in 2021

(Reuters) - Sudan’s headline inflation rate averaged 359.09% in 2021, up from 163.26% in 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday. Inflation slowed to 318.21% year-on-year in December, from 339.58 in the previous month, the statistics agency added in a statement. Core inflation, which strips out volatile...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK government to cut funding for BBC - Mail on Sunday report

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's government will cut the BBC's funding by ordering a two-year freeze on the fee that people pay to watch the broadcaster, the Mail on Sunday reported. The future of the licence-payer funded British Broadcasting Corporation is a perpetual topic of political debate, with Prime...
POLITICS
The Independent

Christine Lee: UK warning over ‘Chinese agent’ draws scorn from China

The Chinese government and lawmakers in Hong Kong have lashed out at the UK after its intelligence agency MI5 warned that an alleged spy had infiltrated parliament to improperly influence British politicians on behalf of China.Christine Lee, a 58-year Anglo-Chinese lawyer, was accused of attempting to sway UK lawmakers while facilitating donations from figures in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, according to a security briefing circulated to MPs and peers on Thursday.Former Labour minister Barry Gardiner received more than £500,000 from Ms Lee’s law firm to cover staffing costs, while much smaller sums were given to Labour HQ and...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Chinese spy who targeted UK Prime Ministers: Communist agent was in David Cameron's delegation to China, got an award from Theresa May and paid for MP's trip to Beijing over a decade in halls of power

A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Downing St: It is ‘deeply concerning’ Chinese agent targeted UK MPs

Downing Street has said it is “deeply concerning” that a suspected Chinese agent was able to target MPs in an attempt make British policy more favourable to Beijing.MI5 has taken the rare step of circulating a warning to MPs that Christine Lee, a prominent London-based solicitor, has been engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of China’s ruling communist regime.The claims were angrily dismissed by a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman who accused the UK Government of being “too obsessed with James Bond 007 movies”.However, a No 10 spokesman made clear the issue was being taken seriously and that ministers remained...
U.K.
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
