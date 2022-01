EDINBURGH, Ind. — A woman and an Edinburgh Police officer were taken to the hospital after a crash on U.S. 31 Friday evening. According to police, Officer Darren Koors was turning east from southbound U.S. 31 onto Indiana 252 around 6 p.m. when a woman, whose identity has not been shared by authorities, ran a red light and hit the officer's car on its passenger side. The police car spun into the stoplight pole after getting struck by the woman's Ford Explorer.

