ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Volkswagen China shuts two plants in Tianjin due to COVID-19 outbreaks

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43EbXQ_0dkRih9W00

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group's (VOWG_p.DE) China unit said on Thursday it has shut a plant it jointly runs with FAW Group in the city of Tianjin, as well as a component factory, due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks there.

"Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks both the FAW-VW vehicle plant and VW Automatic Transmission Tianjin component factory have been shut down since Monday," a spokesperson told Reuters.

"Both plants have conducted COVID -19 testing twice for all employees this week and are waiting for the results. We hope to resume production very soon and catch up with lost production. The top priority remains the health and well-being of our employees."

Tianjin, in northern China around 100 km (62 miles) from the capital Beijing, reported 41 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms on Wednesday, up from 33 a day earlier, data from the National Health Commission showed on Thursday.

Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; writing by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hong Kong airport bans transit passengers from most of world

Hong Kong announced a ban on passengers from most of the world transiting through its airport on Friday as China ramps up strict anti-virus travel measures ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. - China flare-ups - It is not clear whether the transit suspension will impact the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with many athletes and officials expected to travel to China via Hong Kong in the coming days ahead of next month's opening of the Games.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Covid tests ordered for 14 million in China's Tianjin

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported. Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission. They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports. The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern China#Covid#Vehicles#Volkswagen China#Volkswagen Group#Faw Group
Reuters

China's Tianjin outbreak grows as Omicron spreads to Dalian

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's northern port city of Tianjin reported an increase in COVID-19 infections on Thursday as it stepped up efforts to rein in an outbreak that has spread the highly transmissible Omicron variant to another city. Omicron has brought new challenges for China's strategy to quickly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

Hong Kong suspends transit flights from 150 countries for a month amid coronavirus surge

Hong Kong authorities on Friday announced a month-long ban on transit flights from more than 150 countries and territories to contain the transmission of the highly-contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Under the new notice, passengers who have stayed in these 150 places deemed “high risk” in the last 21 days will not be allowed into the city from 16 January to 15 February. The US and the UK are among the territories that are considered high risk.The ban comes as the city grapples to contain Covid-19 infections. Over 50 local infections have been reported in the community since the...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Protest in Netherlands against coronavirus measures

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters packed Amsterdam’s streets on Sunday in opposition to the government-imposed COVID-19 measures and vaccination campaign as virus infections hit a new record. Authorities were granted stop and search powers at several locations across the city and scores of riot police vans patrolled neighbourhoods...
PROTESTS
smobserved.com

Busiest UPS Store in the United States Closed Due to Covid-19 Outbreak

A sign in the window of the United Parcel Service store at 1223 Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica, reports that the store is closed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among the staff. "Due to an outbreak of Covid and in compliance with CDC requirements, our store will be closed until 1/12/22," according to two signs in the window. This as of Monday, January 10th.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

UK's self-isolation law set to be scrapped - The Telegraph

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is drawing up plans so that people will no longer be legally bound to self-isolate when they catch COVID-19, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to permanently repeal emergency coronavirus laws which have governed how the public can live...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy