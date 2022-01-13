ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Influencer.com Joins TikTok Marketing Partners to Give Advertisers Access to their Creator Marketing API

Cover picture for the articleNew integration gives Influencer.com’s advertisers and agency clients more seamless first-party data on TikTok, empowering more effective creator discovery and collaboration opportunities. Influencer.com, a leading influencer marketing and branded content solution, today celebrates that it has been badged as an official TikTok Marketing Partner and will integrate with...

The Drum

Molly-Mae comments prove cultural incompetence is biggest threat to influencer marketing

After a public backlash against two prominent influencers, FCB’s Zoe Osinnowo weighs up the risks for brands working with social media stars. Why do we see influencers continue to get it wrong? Within the last week, influencer headlines sparked debates around lackluster apologies for racist posts (Elle Darby) and a shortfall of cultural awareness (Molly-Mae Hague).
MARKETING
HackerNoon

10 Tips to Improve Your TikTok Marketing Strategy

These 10 TikTok marketing strategies tips will help you enhance your online presence and ace the online marketing game! The platform TikTok has managed to gain enormous attention over the past few years. It is an eye-candy platform for internet users to consume content while unearthing different brands and services. We recommend you choose the hashtags precisely as they will help your videos stand out in slightly less popular categories. Stay updated with the latest TikTok trends and bring them in your videos. Like any other social media platform, TikTok encourages frequent engagement engagement.
The Drum

Top 5 ways to engage customers with SMS marketing in 2022

Consumers today expect more from brands. They want exclusive, personalized shopping experiences right in the palms of their hands, and they want to be the first to know about everything a brand has to offer, whether that’s the latest and greatest product or an unbelievable sale. These expectations, alongside...
INTERNET
The Drum

Dr Martens: #TeamUpOnTheTrack by We Are Social

For over 70 years Dr Martens have been at the feet of various subcultures and held strong ties with the music industry. To further its initiative of supporting creative talent, the shoe brand has unveiled a new social-first push to support up-and-coming musicians. #TeamUpOnTheTrack is an Instagram Reels campaign, created...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Drum

The Mill and MPC Advertising unite under The Mill brand

With an ambition to become the world’s largest creative visual arts company, Technicolor Creative Studios has announced the incorporation of award-winning VFX studio MPC Advertising into sister brand The Mill, to create one global studio network. The new consolidated studio will be led by Josh Mandel, previously CEO of...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Teams With RTL AdConnect to Grow Advertising in Key Markets

Comcast’s entertainment unit NBCUniversal and European media giant RTL Group’s international sales house RTL AdConnect have struck a partnership designed to “unleash” new advertising opportunities. The collaboration will see both companies give each other access to their “premium TV and digital inventory assets, unleashing an unparalleled opportunity for marketers globally,” the partners said. The deal “further enhances” NBCUniversal’s One Platform offering, which gives marketers the chance to reach audiences across the NBCU ecosystem of brands, and also increases its footprint in key international markets. “This bilateral, international partnership will open up new advertising opportunities for marketers across the U.S., Europe and Asia,” the...
BUSINESS
The Drum

Curation puts key players back at the heart of programmatic

Three of the most important players in making online advertising work are the agencies, the publishers and the data providers. But the rise of programmatic has pushed them apart and made it more difficult for them to capitalize on their unique assets and experience. A key selling point for agencies...
INTERNET
The Drum

How to make sense of the changing creative brief in China

FCB Shanghai chief Josephine Pan offers advice on reaching distracted Chinese consumers in an evolving and fragmented media landscape. China is always one of the ‘hustle and bustle’ markets, no matter what happens, with no one daring to slow down even one step. The marketers never stopped their...
CHINA
The Drum

In 2022, should B2B content marketers focus more on advertising?

The Promotion Fix is a​n ​exclusive biweekly column for The Drum from Samuel Scott, a global keynote marketing speaker who is a former journalist, newspaper editor, and director of marketing and communications in the high-tech industry. Follow him @samueljscott. Many B2B marketers focus on ‘content’ rather than advertising,...
ECONOMY
The Drum

3 key opportunities for ecommerce and digital marketing in 2022

With the acceleration of digitalization, on top of an influx of more connected consumers and new behaviors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ecommerce owners and digital marketers have to be more flexible, proactive and omnipresent than ever. Between privacy protection, significant events and new spaces and formats to invest in, we unveil three challenges to turn into opportunities in 2022.
INTERNET
The Drum

Vietnamese publishers able to compete with global giants thanks to new advertising tools from Adnami

London, UK, Jan 11, 2022: Danish ad-tech company Adnami has this week announced that it is entering the Vietnamese market. One of the world’s leading providers of high impact advertising, Adnami helps brands and publishers to reach consumers easily through scalable high impact campaigns, traded seamlessly through the leading programmatic media platforms.
ECONOMY
paloaltonetworks.com

Prisma Access Joins the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program

There can’t be any compromises when it comes to security and user experience. Seamless and fast access to critical applications is a CIO imperative, especially as cloud and SaaS adoption have increased dramatically over the last couple of years. Collaboration tools like Microsoft 365 are viewed as critical, and poor performance isn’t tolerated by end-users. That’s why we’re excited today to announce that Prisma Access has joined the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program. This partnership enables Prisma Access customers to confidently provide a direct, efficient path for their users to Microsoft 365 products, ensuring an optimal user experience in accordance with Microsoft connectivity principles.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

Prudential creates AR filters on social media to teach importance of money

Insurance company Prudential has created a campaign in Singapore that uses technology to teach the importance of money. The campaign, called #PruMoneyTalks and created by VaynerMedia and art and tech collective Dude.sg, uses an augmented reality (AR) filter that brings Singapore dollar notes to life. Users who open the filter...
CELL PHONES
The Drum

Gen Z demands absurdity from their ads

Gen Z is altering the rules of brand communication. A shift from authentic to absurdist advertising on TikTok serves as a micro digital shift with the potential for macro disruption. A hazy vision of digital marketing’s future can be deduced from the current happenings on TikTok, the Cowboy Country of...
TV & VIDEOS
The Drum

Wendy's roasts brands in high-risk social strategy

The North American fast-food chain invited customers to turn the heat up on social media for public self-flagellation. This modern-day version of medieval stocks sees Wendy's invite fans to let their guard down and voluntarily offer themselves up for free hits from a gleefully enthusiastic social media account manager who is only too happy to land comic blows.
FOOD & DRINKS

