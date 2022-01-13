Close To Home Thursday Morning Forecast 01/13/2022

Today, the rain begins to move in for the day, so make sure to grab those umbrellas! Majority of the rain will stay along the Northeastern portion of Middle Tennessee.

Highs will be in the 50s.

Nashville – 53

Clarksville – 52

Murfreesboro – 51

Columbia – 53

