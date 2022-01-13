ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Close To Home Thursday Morning Forecast 01/13/2022

By Tabitha Bartoe
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0yg1_0dkRhIFG00

Today, the rain begins to move in for the day, so make sure to grab those umbrellas! Majority of the rain will stay along the Northeastern portion of Middle Tennessee.

Highs will be in the 50s.

Nashville – 53

Clarksville – 52

Murfreesboro – 51

Columbia – 53

If you have any interesting weather photos, you can send them to [email protected] I may use your photo during my weather updates!

Up to the minute, updates and weather watches and warnings powered by ReadyWarn can also be found on our local Source Facebook page and Twitter. Or have our daily e-mail with weather and more delivered to your e-mail box each morning and afternoon by signing up on your county homepage.

Find your Close to Home(SM) news, weather, events and more by using our interactive map.

For up to date traffic conditions find your Close To Home live traffic map below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Home#Readywarn
CNN

Clyburn says he's not giving up on voting rights legislation bills yet

(CNN) — House Majority Whip James Clyburn said he does not think two key pieces of voting rights legislation the Senate will take up this week are dead -- yet. "They may be on life support," he told CNN's Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union." "But, you know, John Lewis, others, did not give up after the '64 Civil Rights Act ... So I'm going to tell everybody, we're not giving up."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1
Followers
48
Post
6
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy