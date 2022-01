Switzerland-based subsidiary of the Spain-based bank BBVA has announced expanding its integrated crypto service. The bank originally offered trading and custody services for Bitcoin, which have now been expanded to include Ether. Both cryptocurrencies can now be automatically exchanged for any fiat currency on the BBVA app using a personalised wallet. This service is based on Avaloq's Crypto-Assets solution and the crypto management system, along with other asset classes, is linked to Avaloq's banking platforms.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO