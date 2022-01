Like everything else in the world, COVID-19 has changed how things operate for college wrestlers. Take Penn State wrestling’s Beau Bartlett, for example. The true freshman — even though he is in his second year of collegiate wrestling — still has another four or five years left to compete for Penn State after this season. This is because the NCAA allowed last season not to count toward athletes’ eligibility, so it made no sense for anyone to really redshirt.

PENN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO