Sprinkle, flurry possible today; Dry, chilly Friday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Sprinkle/Flurry possible today

Dry and Chilly for Friday and Saturday

Monitoring a chance for snow Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST:

THIS MORNING: Partly cloudy to begin the day, but quickly becoming mostly cloudy for the rest of the day, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney. Chilly with morning low temps in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Winds are light, so wind chills won’t be as big of a factor this morning.

Dog Walk Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies for today with seasonable temperatures around 40 degrees. Slight chance of passing rain or snow showers. Most areas will stay dry.

Futurecast

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder for Friday. Highs in the lower to mid-30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies for Saturday. It will be a cold day with highs in the upper 20s.

Weekend Forecast

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly for Sunday with high temperatures around freezing. Chance for a snow shower Sunday afternoon/evening, especially further east and south.

Snow chance Sunday

MONDAY: Chance for a few snow flurries lingering into Sunday morning. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny throughout the day; chilly and breezy. High temperatures climb to the lower 30s.

Temperature Trend

TUESDAY: Sun and a few clouds for Tuesday. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Slight chance of a stray shower. Highs in the upper 30s.

