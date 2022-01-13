ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Y-3 Hicho Arrives in Classic adidas Superstar Colorways

By Store
hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleY-3, the popular joint label under and Yohji Yamamoto, has introduced two new colorways for its Hicho Platform-style sneakers. At first glance, the white on black and black on white sneakers look to...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Drake Teases NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Triple Black"

Initially rumored to release Fall 2021, Drake has now teased his upcoming NOCTA x. Hot Step Air Terra once again. Taking to Instagram, the Canadian rapper posted images of the sneaker in “Triple Black.” The NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra “Triple Black” is just one of four colorways that have previously surfaced. The latest look highlights the tonal premium black leather construction accented by hits of white and chrome accents. Additional detailing comes in the form of reflective 3M piping and contrasting yellow Air units at the midsoles.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

New Nike Air More Uptempo "Rough Green" Is Coming Soon

As a part of ‘s “Guard Dog” collection, the shoe brand has debuted the Nike Air More Uptempo in “Rough Green.” The pop art-inspired design is outfitted in an all-black silhouette with the military green to highlight the “AIR” lettering on the shoe’s upper.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Person
Yohji Yamamoto
Footwear News

The Adidas Yeezy 450 Surfaces In a New Brown Colorway

It appears that more colorways of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 450 could be hitting shelves soon. After making its retail debut in the “Cloud White” makeup last year with sizes of the shoe selling out within minutes, sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence has revealed on Instagram that the Yeezy sneaker will launch in an all-brown iteration this year for a retail price of $200. The images and the mock-up depiction from the Yeezy insider show that the forthcoming style will don a predominantly brown Primeknit upper, which features a sock-like fit with a snug ankle collar. This iteration of the Yeezy...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

G-SHOCK Celebrates the Year of the Tiger With Limited Edition MTG-B1000

G-SHOCK is getting in early on the impending Lunar New Year with a limited edited MTG honoring the Year of the Tiger. Casio worked with young Chinese graffiti artist Hou Shanzhao who created not only the engraved pattern on the caseback but a painting of a golden tiger to support the release.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Yohji Yamamoto Gives the adidas Y-3 IDOSO BOOST a Minimal Makeover

Known for his contemporary aesthetic, Yohji Yamamoto has reworked the adidas Y-3 IDOSO BOOST with neutral hues. The upper’s overlays around the toes are crafted from smooth black leather. Sticking to the minimal theme, the synthetic side panels also come in black, as well as the quarter panels and Three Stripes branding. Elsewhere, Y-3’s signature logo can be found on the tongues in a tonal look. The cream-toned bulbous, half-sphere heels and BOOST cushioning round off the footwear style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

This Air Jordan 1 High "Varsity Red" Colorway Features Chenille Swooshes

Instead of simply bringing back classic Air Jordan 1 retro colorways every year, Jordan Brand has mainly focused on reimagining the silhouette with fresh color palettes and materials for the modern day consumer. For Spring 2022, the GOAT’s sportswear brand has intentions of keeping this streak going, and one of the offerings that will be rolled out to the public is this Air Jordan 1 High “Varsity Red” for the ladies.
APPAREL
#Adidas Superstar#Adidas Originals#Superstars#Converse One Star
Footwear News

Sneaker Room and Kyrie Irving to Release Fourth Annual Charitable ‘Mom’ Collection Featuring the Nike Kyrie 7

For the fourth time, Sneaker Room and NBA star Kyrie Irving have teamed up to create a “Mom” collection, but this time, the storytelling is a bit different. For the collection — which features new-look iterations of the Nike Kyrie 7 — Sneaker Room owner Suraj Kaufman and the baller told the story of their late mothers. The new wrinkle to the story, Sneaker Room said, is the want to honor all mothers with the kicks, including Mother Earth. For the two iterations of the Nike Kyrie 7 “Mom” in the collection, Sneaker Room and Irving highlighted nature’s four elements: land, fire, water...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Ushers In A Classic “Chicago” Colorway

Throughout the latter half of 2021, the Nike umbrella began making golf-centric improvements to their most popular silhouettes. And coming this year is but another, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf, which very easily rivals the Air Jordan 4 and Air Max 97 before it. To help usher in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Hypebae

RIMOWA Introduces 2 New Colorways, "Flamingo" and "Azure"

Following last year’s summer-ready “Mango” and “Bamboo” release, RIMOWA has now further expanded its offerings with two new colorways: “Flamingo” and “Azure.”. The bold shades are introduced in a capsule collection inspired by the landscapes of Tanzania. The luggage brand’s signature styles...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Lomer’s Badia Shoes Are as Eccentric as They Are Functional

Since its inception in 1975, Italian shoe brand Lomer has garnered a reputation for producing durable and sturdy walking boots, while more recently, it’s also caught the attention thanks to its eccentric styles and vibrant colorways, and its recently-released Badia II MTX is a prime example. Arriving in iterations...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

ASICS Revamps Its Running-Inspired GEL-1090 Silhouette

Following a 2021 glow up from Seoul-based label Andersson Bell, ’ epochal GEL-1090 silhouette returns, this time drawing inspiration from the lines of a motorcycle. Designed to emphasise the notion of speed, this modern take on the 2003 running sneaker boasts a simplified upper construction, yet retains the characteristics we’ve come to expect, most notably the tiger claw marks on the toe overlays and heel counter. A series of grooves adorn the midsole to evoke a waving checkered flag, while the heel houses ASICS’ archetypal GEL cushioning to provide unrivaled comfort.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The adidas Ultra 4D Returns With Its “Sonic Ink” Colorway

Upon debut, adidas was infatuated with the Ultra 4D, gifting it many a collaboration with the world’s finest boutiques. Since then, the excitement has cooled down a fair bit, and the silhouette only ever appears in the rare GR colorway. This pair starts off the year neither bland nor...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Shop the Best Burberry Arthur Sneakers Colorway Yet

Like everyone else who’s even vaguely interested in what they put their feet into, we’ve been following the meteoric rise to popularity of technical, trail-style sneakers over the past year or more. Some silhouettes stand out while many others have faded into obscurity, drowning in the sea of similar takes. One silhouette which we’re no less than obsessed with is the Burberry Arthur Sneaker.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Fluorescent Premium Sneaker Colorways

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga introduces brand new colorways of the Runner model, detailing the shoe with hi-vis hues that cannot be missed on those outdoor runs. The sneaker kicks off with a black base foundation made with mesh for a touch of breathability. It is then layered with off-white materials...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

adidas’ ADI2000 Skate Shoe Surfaces In New Lime Green Colorway

Over the course of the past few years, adidas has fostered the growth of their skateboarding line, enlisting the help of current pro skaters and long-time legends alike. And with their newest silhouette, the ADI2000, the brand is taking design cues from the early 2000’s most beloved models. A...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Nike SB Dunk Low Receives a "Paisley" Treatment

The “Paisley” trend carries onto the new year as outfits the SB Dunk Low with the highly favored print in a predominantly brown hue with accents of green, blue and pink. In the past year alone, a multitude of paisley printed sneakers such as variations of the in-demand Dunk Low as well as the Air Force 1 Low and Blazer Low have hit the shelves. Other brands have joined in on the craze with Vans’ “Bandanna” Pack, ASICS’ GEL-LYTE III OG, New Balance’s 327 and the NEIGHBORHOOD x adidas NMD_R1 collaboration.
APPAREL

