Y-3 Hicho Arrives in Classic adidas Superstar Colorways

For the fourth time, Sneaker Room and NBA star Kyrie Irving have teamed up to create a “Mom” collection, but this time, the storytelling is a bit different. For the collection — which features new-look iterations of the Nike Kyrie 7 — Sneaker Room owner Suraj Kaufman and the baller told the story of their late mothers. The new wrinkle to the story, Sneaker Room said, is the want to honor all mothers with the kicks, including Mother Earth. For the two iterations of the Nike Kyrie 7 “Mom” in the collection, Sneaker Room and Irving highlighted nature’s four elements: land, fire, water...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO