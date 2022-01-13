Y-3 Hicho Arrives in Classic adidas Superstar Colorways

Following a 2021 glow up from Seoul-based label Andersson Bell, ’ epochal GEL-1090 silhouette returns, this time drawing inspiration from the lines of a motorcycle. Designed to emphasise the notion of speed, this modern take on the 2003 running sneaker boasts a simplified upper construction, yet retains the characteristics we’ve come to expect, most notably the tiger claw marks on the toe overlays and heel counter. A series of grooves adorn the midsole to evoke a waving checkered flag, while the heel houses ASICS’ archetypal GEL cushioning to provide unrivaled comfort.
Comments / 0