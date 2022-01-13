ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron wave prompts media to rethink which data to report | Health

By Al Lindsey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — For two years, coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations have been widely used barometers of the pandemic’s march across the world. But the omicron wave is making a mess of the usual statistics, forcing news organizations to rethink the...

