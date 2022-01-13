Omicron wave prompts media to rethink which data to report | Health

Critics of vaccine requirements are misrepresenting policy changes taken by Make-A-Wish Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities facility to protect the children and families they serve from coronavirus.Both nonprofits have enforced COVID-19 vaccine rules in recent months, upsetting some families. Thousands of social media users are distorting those actions, falsely suggesting the Make-A-Wish Foundation refused to fulfill the wish of an unvaccinated cancer patient and that the Ronald McDonald House kicked unvaccinated families out of their facility and left them to fend for themselves.Claims about sick children are particularly likely to capture attention and spread widely on social media, even...

