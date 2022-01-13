The Best Albums Coming in 2022

The traditional album release cycle is extinct. No longer do mainstream artists need lengthy wind-ups to generate hype for their long-awaited new releases. In the last decade, the biggest musicians in the world have been dismantling the format—Frank Ocean’s Blonde, Kendrick Lamar’s Damn., plus releases from Jay-Z, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift have all changed the game. And in the last two years, the pandemic has only made things more complicated. The traditional release-the-album-then-tour-the-album cycle has been impossible. Artists have been left to basically do whatever the hell they want. Run The Jewels decided to release albums early. Swift’s Folklore and Evermore dropped just months apart. Tyler, the Creator gave fans only a week's notice for Call Me if You Get Lost, one of 2021’s best albums.

