Music

The Best Albums Coming in 2022

By Olivia Ovenden
Esquire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile in general 2022 sounds like it might be a little like 2021, 2020, and the very end of 2019, the music due to be released promises something new altogether. The best albums of 2021 were a needed respite from a weird world, with highlights including the quiet contemplation of Cassandra...

www.esquire.com

American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
PopMatters

MetalMatters: The Best New Heavy Albums of December 2021

The last month of 2021 arrived with an insane combination of experimental and extreme works. Corroded Spiral sees Igor Cavalera and Integrity’s Dwid Hellion venture into the realm of electronica, while New Age Doom call upon the spirit of Lee “Scratch” Perry for a trip through the jazz/drone cosmos. At the same time, Kayo Dot continue to traverse their kaleidoscopic multi-genre crossover vision with Moss Grew on the Swords and Plowshares Alike.
MUSIC
Idolator.com

A New Aaliyah Album Is Coming Out Next Month

While we already knew that Unstoppable, Aaliyah’s posthumous album was on the way, we now know when to expect it. In a recent interview, her uncle, Barry Hankerson confirmed that the album of previously unreleased tracks is coming out next month. Hankerson appeared on The Geno Jones Show on...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Paramore’s new album to put ‘more emphasis back on the guitar’

In case you missed it, Paramore is reuniting. Yes, we are excited about it, and we are ready for any and all breadcrumbs about Paramore’s new album before its release. Late last year, Hayley Williams revealed to fans that there were plans for her to return to Paramore after reflecting on her solo album cycle.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Avant Music News Best of 2021: Part II – Albums of the Year

To the extent that these lists mean much of anything, here are our favorite recordings of 2021. Many of these albums have been reviewed here at AMN, and such reviews have been linked in the list below. As usual, our list is so lengthy that we broke it into two...
WORLD
gratefulweb.com

The Pine Hearts have new album coming Feb 18

It’s not many artists that can say that they’ve written songs in Antarctica, but for Joey Capoccia of Olympia, Washington Americana band The Pine Hearts, the South Pole was just another place to stop and look for inspiration. Working as a carpenter for the National Science Foundation, Capoccia holed up in the South Pole Station’s greenhouse to write the song “Wouldn’t You Know” on The Pine Hearts’ new album, Lost Love Songs, coming February 18, 2022.
OLYMPIA, WA
officialcharts.com

The Official Top 40 best-selling vinyl albums and singles of 2021

Vinyl sales in the UK were the highest for three decades in 2021, the Official Charts Company can confirm. Despite challenges to both supply and production demand during the pandemic, vinyl sales have jumped up by 11%, to 5.3 million copies purchased last year. This is also the 14th consecutive year of growth for vinyl records.
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

The Dawn Is Coming…on Friday: The Weeknd’s new album arrives this week

The Weeknd’s been teasing his new album for months, and now we know when it’s coming out: Friday. The album’s called Dawn FM, and according to a one-minute trailer, it features, or somehow involves, Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator and Lil Wayne. Described as “a...
MUSIC
Columbian

Ches Smith’s among the best jazz albums of 2021

Do we listen to music differently during a pandemic?. More intently? More distractedly? Or, perhaps, a combination of both, depending on the day and our frame of mind at the time?. Yes, yes, and yes. At least, that’s been my experience during the second year of COVID-19. And while I...
MUSIC
Esquire

10 Music Albums We Can't Wait to Hear in 2022

The traditional album release cycle is extinct. No longer do mainstream artists need lengthy wind-ups to generate hype for their long-awaited new releases. In the last decade, the biggest musicians in the world have been dismantling the format—Frank Ocean’s Blonde, Kendrick Lamar’s Damn., plus releases from Jay-Z, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift have all changed the game. And in the last two years, the pandemic has only made things more complicated. The traditional release-the-album-then-tour-the-album cycle has been impossible. Artists have been left to basically do whatever the hell they want. Run The Jewels decided to release albums early. Swift’s Folklore and Evermore dropped just months apart. Tyler, the Creator gave fans only a week's notice for Call Me if You Get Lost, one of 2021’s best albums.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Bonobo Drops His Best Album to Date, ‘Fragments’

It’s been over two decades since Bonobo‘s debut album, and the years spent honing his crisp, melodic sound are paying off with each release. The more his art evolves, the more time we end up spending with his work. Today he releases his seventh studio album, Fragments, and for us, it marks the zenith of his sonic evolution.
MUSIC
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Yellowjackets’ Composers Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker on Drafting the Perfect Indie-Rock Theme Song, and Why the ’90s Are Back

The ’90s: back! Also back: overwhelming existential dread! They’re two great tastes that taste great together, as any fan of Showtime’s hit series “Yellowjackets” can attest. Besides all the mid-’90s pop and indie-rock needle drops that pop up amid the calmer moments in the show’s sometimes horrific storm, there’s also music of an uneasier nature coming from the two musicians responsible for both the score and original songs, both ’90s veterans: Craig Wedren of the band Shudder to Think, and Anna Waronker of That Dog. Without resorting to cannibalism, these two formed a few survival skills of their own, in escaping...
MUSIC
AFP

Classic rock albums turning 50

There must have been something in the water in 1972 -- there almost certainly was for these guys. It was a year that spawned several instant Americana classics -- and one that was seemingly beamed down from outer space -- that came to define rock music and set the template for the sexy, seedy decade to come. For guitarist Keith Richards, it was the definitive Stones record.
ROCK MUSIC
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Watch Jimi Hendrix’s Masterful 12-String Acoustic Rendition of “Hear My Train A Comin’”

In this much-adored clip from December 1967, Jimi Hendrix is playing a 1960 Zemaitis 12-string acoustic guitar tuned down two tones to C standard for that deep, Lead Belly-style blues box tone. Though Hendrix is synonymous with the Fender Stratocaster and is known to have used a wide variety of other electric guitar models he was also a masterful acoustic blues player.
MUSIC

