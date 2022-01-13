ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.N. envoy urges ‘inclusive’ ASEAN approach to Myanmar crisis

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A United Nations special envoy has urged Southeast Asian countries to support international efforts to engage all sides in the crisis in army-ruled Myanmar, days after a top regional leader travelled there to meet its junta chief. Noeleen Heyzer, the secretary-general’s special envoy on Myanmar, held...

