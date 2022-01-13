ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Marketmind: Business as usual

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. It’s business as usual on Wall Street it seems, in a show of confidence the Federal Reserve can smoothly turn off the tap on stimulus with little damage to the economy and company profits. A U.S. inflation headline print...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dives 450 Points As Stock Sell-Off Accelerates; Banks Fall But Chip Stocks Rally

The stock market sell-off accelerated Friday afternoon as the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 450 points to dip below its 50-day moving average. The Dow Jones industrials lost 1.2%, the S&P 500 fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq gave up 0.8% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slumped 1.5%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
STOCKS
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Business As Usual#Government Bond#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq#Tina#Asian#European#Fed#Congress
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
STOCKS
whtc.com

Take Five: U.S. bank earnings, BoJ and (another) virtual Davos

(Reuters) – With U.S. earnings season well underway, banking heavyweights such as Goldman Sachs are lining up to report next. The Bank of Japan is the first major central bank to meet in 2022 and investors get a slew of China data to pour over. Davos goes virtual for...
MARKETS
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Asian shares skid, tracking Wall Street retreat

Asian shares slipped Friday after a retreat on Wall Street that left the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%. Tokyo fell nearly 2% but recovered some ground later in the session. Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul also were lower. China reported its global trade surplus surged nearly 30% in 2021 to $676.4 billion. The trade surplus in December swelled 20.8% over a year earlier to a monthly record of $94.4 billion, customs data showed Friday.Exports rose to $3.3 trillion in 2021 despite shortages of processor chips for smartphones and other products as global demand rebounded from the pandemic. Manufacturers also...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy