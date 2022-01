ATLANTA — The Knicks are a winning team for the first time since November and Julius Randle got his revenge in ATL. Randle and his teammates turned away a late run by the nemesis Hawks on Saturday, with the embattled power forward icing the 117-108 victory with a powerful move in the paint. After that and-1 conversion with about three minutes remaining, Randle gave his famous thumbs-down gesture to the Hawks fans jeering near courtside.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO