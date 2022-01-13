Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 15:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Hatteras Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 13 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island. Ocean side impacts to all areas, and sound side impacts mostly north of Buxton. Soundside Hatteras Village may see more impacts late Monday as winds shift to the west. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash and significant beach erosion is expected to impact NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Other roads may be closed as well. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be alert for rapid water level rises sound side north of Buxton as the winds shift to the southwest late tonight and early Monday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/06 AM 2.3 1.1 1.6 2-5 None 17/10 PM 2.9 1.7 2.7 3-4 Minor 18/08 PM 1.4 0.2 0.9 1 None 19/08 AM 1.1 -0.1 0.3 1 None

