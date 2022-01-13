ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-13 17:52:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-13 20:45:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Broward, Collier, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 11:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Broward; Collier; Hendry The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Collier County in southwestern Florida Southeastern Hendry County in southern Florida Central Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until noon EST. * At 1123 AM EST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near Big Cypress National Preserve, or 20 miles northeast of Everglades City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Miccosukee Indian Reservation around 1145 AM EST. Miccosukee Service Plaza around 1150 AM EST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 11:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Palm Beach A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM EST FOR NORTHWESTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY At 1129 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lake Harbor, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Belle Glade around 1140 AM EST. Fremd Village-Padgett Island around 1145 AM EST. Pahokee and Canal Point around 1150 AM EST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for DeSoto, Manatee, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: DeSoto; Manatee; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Manatee County in west central Florida West central DeSoto County in south central Florida East central Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 815 AM EST. * At 755 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of North Port, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Manatee, west central DeSoto and east central Sarasota Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 20:57:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-15 23:00:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu * Until 11 PM SST * At 856 PM, Satellite indicated heavy rainfall near Tutuila and Aunu`u. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 857 PO ASO TOANA`I IANUARI 15 2022 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu * SE`IA OO I LE 11 PM SST * I LE 856 PM, sa va`aia i satelite timuga tetele o loo i luga, pe o lata fo`i i Tutuila ma Aunu`u. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga o loo vaaia i luga o satelite. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE INDICATED
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swains Island#Flash Flood#Tutuila#Extreme Weather#Aunuu#17 52 00 Sst#American#Aia Mo Tafega Ma#Lologa Ma Tafega E#Fautuaga
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Hatteras Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 14 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island. Ocean side impacts to all areas, and sound side impacts mostly north of Buxton. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash and significant beach erosion is expected to impact NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Other roads may be closed as well. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be alert for rapid water level rises sound side north of Buxton as the winds shift to the southwest early Monday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/05 AM 1.2 0.0 0.6 1 None 17/08 AM 2.6 1.4 1.9 2-5 Minor 17/08 PM 2.8 1.6 2.4 4 Minor 18/07 AM 2.6 1.4 1.9 3 Minor 18/07 PM 0.9 -0.3 0.5 1 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 15 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash and significant beach erosion is expected to impact NC 12 on Ocracoke Island. Other roads may be closed as well. Low lying property adjacent to the ocean including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 15:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Hatteras Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 13 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island. Ocean side impacts to all areas, and sound side impacts mostly north of Buxton. Soundside Hatteras Village may see more impacts late Monday as winds shift to the west. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash and significant beach erosion is expected to impact NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Other roads may be closed as well. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be alert for rapid water level rises sound side north of Buxton as the winds shift to the southwest late tonight and early Monday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/06 AM 2.3 1.1 1.6 2-5 None 17/10 PM 2.9 1.7 2.7 3-4 Minor 18/08 PM 1.4 0.2 0.9 1 None 19/08 AM 1.1 -0.1 0.3 1 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 15:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 13 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash and significant beach erosion is expected to impact NC 12 on Ocracoke Island. Other roads may be closed as well. Low lying property adjacent to the ocean including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be alert for rapid water level rises sound side as the winds shift to the west late Monday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 PM 2.1 1.0 1.6 1-2 None 17/08 AM 3.2 2.1 2.1 2-4 Minor 17/07 PM 2.4 1.3 1.6 3 None 18/08 AM 2.9 1.8 1.7 2 None 18/07 PM 2.3 1.2 1.5 1 None 19/09 AM 2.4 1.3 1.3 1 None
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Portage, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Portage; Stark WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Portage and Stark counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur between 9 PM Sunday evening and 6 AM Monday morning. Snowfall rates up to 1-2 inches per hour will be possible. Snow will be wet and heavy.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Blair by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Blair WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Blair County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 09:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Collier The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Collier County in southwestern Florida * Until 930 AM EST. * At 905 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Marco Island, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Naples, Marco Island, Golden Gate Estates, Belle Meade and Marco Island Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clermont, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Clermont; Clinton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Some brief mixing with sleet or rain is also possible. * WHERE...In Ohio, Clinton and Clermont Counties. In Kentucky, Pendleton County. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Medina, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Medina; Summit; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Medina, Summit and Wayne counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur between 10 PM Sunday evening and 5 AM Monday morning.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Holmes, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Holmes; Knox WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Holmes and Knox counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur between 10 PM Sunday evening and 5 AM Monday morning.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Collier The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Tornado Warning for Collier County in southwestern Florida * Until 1015 AM EST. * At 942 AM EST, a reported tornado was located 9 miles east of West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, or 9 miles southeast of Golden Gate Estates, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Ave Maria around 1005 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Miles City, Picayune Strand State Forest, South Blocks Golde, Port Of The Island, Sunniland and Intersection I-75 And Everglades Blvd. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Adams, Fairfield, Hocking, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 14:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Adams; Fairfield; Hocking; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts. Some brief mixing with sleet is also possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central and South Central Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 03:22:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne Light dusting of snow possible for northern portions of Clarke, Choctaw, Wayne, and Wilcox counties Light snow is being reported across Choctaw and northern Clarke counties at this time and expected to continue over the next several hours along and north of highway 84. A light dusting of snow on elevated grassy surface could be possible. Current radar and storm reports suggest a band of heavier snow located along and north of Interstate 20 just north of Choctaw county. We will need to closely monitor this band throughout the morning and if this band does enter Choctaw county, a winter weather advisory may be needed. No significant impacts are expected; however, elevated roads and bridges may become icy if heavier rates are achieved.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for McKean, Potter, Tioga, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean; Potter; Tioga; Warren WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 17 inches. * WHERE...McKean, Warren and Potter Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. Isolated power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts up to 45 mph Monday afternoon could product significant blowing and drifting snow with visibility near zero at times.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 14:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 7 AM EST this morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Some minor flooding possible over vulnerable locations close to the shore. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Grayson, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Grayson; Hardin Light Wintry Accumulations This Morning Snow and sleet have been progressively moving northward this morning across portions of southern and central Kentucky. Some light accumulations will be possible for another hour or so. This could result in some patchy slick spots on area roadways, especially along elevated surfaces. Use caution when traveling this morning.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy