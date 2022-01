Upgrade your smartphone to the TCL 30 XE 5G smartphone. It offers a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset for maximum performance along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. Best of all, with its 6.52″, 720p display, it delivers bright colors and high-quality content for both work and pleasure. In fact, the 90 Hz refresh rate minimizes delays and slow loading speeds. Moreover, the TCL 30 XE 5G smartphone features a 13-megapixel rear main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. For improved image quality, it features rear depth and macro sensors. Furthermore, this smartphone includes a 4,500 mAh battery, so you can use it all day without the battery draining. Finally, it’s available on the T-Mobile carrier.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO