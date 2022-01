In 2021 Inside Culture achieved something we never imagined possible when it returned for a second series (and indeed a third) with the same name, presenter, format and slot as the first series, which is not normally the case with an arts show on the Beeb. Indeed, the archives are littered with the corpses of series like The Culture Show and Artsnight which started with grand ambitions only to be booted around the schedules, regularly change host and concept and quietly peter out with nobody noticing. But over the years the Beeb has built up a huge archive of material featuring the great artists and over the next few weeks we’ll be looking back at that in the company of some newer artists. First up this time it’s David Dibosa reflecting on the life of Salvador Dali, probably the first artist to embrace TV as an artistic medium in its own right.

