ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

UK pre-market stocks update – Tesco, M&S, Asos, Persimmon, Halfords, BT

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – At 07:44GMT, FTSE 100 futures are trading lower by 0.1% at 7474. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3730, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8349. The US Dollar Index is down 0.1%. Bitcoin is trading at $43,615. Today’s calendar highlights include US jobless claims, US...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Caterpillar, Snap

Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, following a downtrend for the week. The major averages notched a second straight losing week to start the year, as elevated Treasury yields continued to weigh on shares of many top-rated technology companies. The holiday-shortened week ahead is expected to be another...
STOCKS
ShareCast

London open: Shares dip as M&S and Tesco fail to impress

London stocks dipped in early trade on Thursday as investors waded through a deluge of corporate news, with retailers in focus after updates from Marks & Spencer and Tesco failed to impress. At 0855 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,541.11. Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesco#Halfords#M S#Stock#Uk#Asos Persimmon#Investing Com#Fx#Eur Gbp#Tsco#Marks#Mks#Clothing Home#Bt Sport#Psn#Fy#Asos#Bank Of Ireland Group#Paddy Power
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Tesco, Hilton, M&S, Bakkavor and Finsbury trading positive

Tesco, Hilton Food Group, Marks & Spencer, Finsbury Food Group and Bakkavor have all reported positive sales performance in their latest trading updates, indicating continued recovery from the pandemic. The financial updates were issued the day after Sainsbury's, Nichols and Just Eat Takeaways.com reported their performance​​. Tesco: Booker...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

UK's Persimmon forecasts higher 2021 margin, appoints new CFO

(Reuters) -Britain's No. 2 homebuilder Persimmon (LON:PSN) Plc forecast on Thursday higher profit margins for the 2021 fiscal year as demand for new homes remained strong, and also named Aviva (LON:AV)'s Jason Windsor as its chief financial officer. Shares in the company, however, fell 3% by 0927 GMT. Analysts at...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
FXStreet.com

US CPI, retail sales, China trade, Tesco, Sainsbury, M&S and JPMorgan Chase results

US CPI (Dec) – 12/01 – the recent decision by the Federal Reserve to accelerate its tapering program to $30bn a month suggests a central bank that is more worried about inflation, than it is about the labour market. With a March rate hike very much a “live” decision this week’s US CPI is likely to be a key signpost in the wider discussion as central banks wrestle with a dilemma of rising price pressures, and an economic slowdown caused by tighter restrictions, and a decline in consumer confidence. In November US CPI hit a 39 year high of 6.8%, a trend which looks set to continue in the December numbers this week, given that PPI is already close to 10%. PPI has tended to be a leading indicator for CPI over the last 12 months, and while we did see a pause in headline CPI through the summer months, stabilising at 5.4%, we’ve seen an acceleration into year end. The various restrictions that were imposed through much of Q4 has shown no signs of slowing when it comes to supply chain disruptions. PPI over the same period has risen steadily since April, rising from 6.2% and a record high in November. Even excluding food and energy we’re still at 7.7%, which means that there is a real possibility that we could see headline CPI move through 7% in the middle of this week, and the highest levels since 1982, with PPI potentially moving through 10%.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: BT rallies; Tesco in the red

London’s FTSE 100 was flat at 7,551.09 in afternoon trade on Thursday. BT Group was in the black following a report it is close to agreeing the sale of its sports broadcasting arm to streaming firm Dazn in a deal worth an estimated $800m. According to Reuters, citing four unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the sale of BT Sport to the US sports streaming specialist could be announced as early as February.
STOCKS
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: BT restock is available now – how to buy the console

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at BT. It could drop at Very and Smyths Toys later this week. Read on for more information.We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of Sony’s games console to slow to a crawl.But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help....
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $31.66 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares moved upwards by 9.34% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million. Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) stock...
STOCKS
The Independent

Primark owner set for higher sales despite Omicron concerns

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is expected to post higher sales as customers continue to flock back to the fast fashion chain following periods of enforced closures.FTSE 100 firm ABF, which also operates a raft of grocery and agriculture businesses, said last month that recent trading had been better than expected.However, shareholders will be keen to hear how it has performed in recent weeks when it gives the market a festive update on Thursday January 20.The company will be expected to reveal how Primark has fared in the face of softening high street footfall due to soaring Covid-19 cases,...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy