You should know this: Nickelodeon’s broadcast of the Cowboys-49ers game Sunday will feature much more than just slime. But, yeah, mostly it’s about the slime. There will be virtual reality slime cannons exploding after touchdowns, just as there were in last year’s first Nickelodeon co-broadcast with partner CBS. There will be slime trails on replays to designate player routes. There will be a slime booth at AT&T Stadium. And somewhere after the game, the winning coach is likely to get a slime bath. New Orleans’ Sean Payton, after all, set the precedent for that last year when he took a dousing after the Saints beat Chicago in the first Nickelodeon broadcast.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO