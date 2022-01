Imre has named Anna Kotis its new President, imre Health, as the digital powerhouse continues to elevate its life sciences offerings and catalyze its year-over-year growth into more robust digital AOR engagements. With a track record of success in both agency and client-side leadership roles, Anna will tap into what has made imre a unique partner in a crowded agency landscape and build new acumen in areas of growth, like scientific communications, brand strategy, and data and analytics.

