ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

NewStore Charts Path For The Future Of Retail With The Addition Of Native Consumer Apps To The NewStore Omnichannel Platform

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company’s acquisition of Highstreet Mobile serves as the backbone of the offering, giving retailers the ability to create amazing shopping experiences that connect stores, consumers, and associates. NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, announced the availability of NewStore Consumer Apps. Unlike traditional...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Global Game Glatform GXC Raises $9.1 Million Additional Series A funding

Additional funding round brings total Series A investment to $13.6 million. Game ecosystem platform GXC announced that it has raised an additional $9.1 million in Series A funding. The round follows a $4.73 million Series A investment that took place in April of last year. The funding was led by KNET Investment Partners LLC., with participation from Korea Development Bank, Tiger Asset Management Discretionary Invest, Vision-Creator, and Megazone.
VIDEO GAMES
Footwear News

A “Retail Reset” Could Be Coming in 2022, According to Deloitte

Despite empty shelves, limited store hours and record high inflation, the future of retail is bright. Retail industry leaders are preparing for a great “retail reset” in 2022, which will change how companies meet the needs of consumers and employees, according to Deloitte’s 2022 Retail Industry Outlook that was released on Friday. “Retailers face significant challenges that will likely last beyond the pandemic, but there are also unexpected opportunities that can help them prepare for future disruptions,” said Rod Sides, vice chair and U.S. retail leader at Deloitte, in the report. “Retailers must figure out how to reset — as employers, at...
RETAIL
aithority.com

GBK Collective Partners With Qualtrics to Advise Customers on Analytics, Brand Experience

GBK Collective, a leading marketing strategy, consumer behavior and analytics consultancy, announced a partnership with Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, to provide brand advisory services to Qualtrics customers. Through the partnership, GBK will work with customers to apply real-time analytics and predictive insights to make smarter decisions using the Qualtrics XM Platform.
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Foxtrot Raises $100 Million to Accelerate National Retail Expansion Of Its Digital-First, Omnichannel Corner Store

Retail platform operator and delivery company, Foxtrot, raised $100 million in a Series C round led by D1 Capital Partners. Foxtrot bills itself as the modern convenience store that combines what it calls in-store curated discovery with 30-minute delivery and 5-minute pickup. Since launching first as a digital-only delivery service, the company has since grown into a popular local retailer, opening 16 brick and mortar locations across Chicago, Dallas, and Washington, DC. Foxtrot co-founder and CEO Michael LaVitola joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Industry#Retailer#Smart Phone#Highstreet Mobile#Newstore Consumer Apps#G Star Raw#Scotch Soda
aithority.com

CreatorIQ Named Official TikTok Marketing Partner

Partnership Gives Brand and Agency Customers Direct Access to First-Party TikTok Creator Marketplace Performance and Audience Metrics Through the CreatorIQ SaaS Platform. CreatorIQ announced that TikTok has named it an official TikTok Marketing Partner becoming TikTok’s first SaaS-only influencer marketing platform partner. The integration will give CreatorIQ customers access...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
aithority.com

Zonda Acquires Alpha Vision, Provider of Digital Site Maps, 3D Home Renderings and Interactive Floor Plan Technologies

Zonda announced the acquisition of Alpha Vision, a premier technology provider of interactive floor plans, digital site maps, 3D and virtual reality home renderings, and sales engagement software for the home building and real estate industry. The move is one of many in a synergistic strategy that positions Zonda as a cornerstone in the industry. Alpha Vision complements Zonda’s recent acquisitions of Canadian-based companies Urban Analytics (now Zonda Urban) and BuzzBuzzHome. These integral investments complement Zonda’s proprietary data and platforms to provide an all-encompassing suite of services and products to the new home building industry.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Enterprise Metaverse Employees Are Ready, Can Organizations Deliver?

Research commissioned by Lenovo reveals close to half of employees are willing to embrace a metaverse workplace, presenting an opportunity for businesses to usher in the future of work. Lenovo’s Everything-as-a-Service offerings include immersive virtual reality and augment reality solutions that can power the next phase of hybrid work and...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

The Future Of The Point Of Sale Is Here Visa Pioneers Cloud-based Payment Acceptance

Visa Acceptance Cloud creates more seamless, affordable point of sale opportunities for small businesses, retailers, fintechs, and the businesses that support them. Visa announced a new platform, Visa Acceptance Cloud (VAC), set to revolutionize the way businesses accept payments from their customers. Following the success of the company’s popular “Tap to Phone” solution, VAC will let acquirers, payment service providers, point of sale (POS) manufacturers, and Internet of Things (IoT) players move payment processing software from being embedded in each hardware device to being universally accessible in the cloud.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
aithority.com

Raydiant Acquires AI Software Provider Sightcorp To Offer First End-To-End Experience Management Platform Of Its Kind For Retailers, Restaurants, And More

Now with the power of Sightcorp’s analytics software, Raydiant’s experience management platform will provide anonymous in-store screen engagement analytics on dwell times, viewers, impressions, and more to help brands increase sales and deliver optimized content while maintaining consumer privacy. Raydiant, the leading in-location experience management platform, announced it...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Sandvine’s Application and Network Intelligence Helps Fuel SK Telecom’s 5G Private Enterprise Network Service

SK Telecom is fueling its pioneering 5G Private Enterprise Network Service using Sandvine’s Application and Network Intelligence portfolio on private cloud. The solution is helping SK Telecom accelerate business expansion in verticals such as manufacturing, energy transmission and government. The service is expected to open the door to future network slicing and mobile edge computing (MEC) services.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

New Treasure Data Survey Reveals Consumers are Motivated by Loyalty Programs and Relying More on DTC Brands, BNPL Options

Treasure Data announced the results of a national survey detailing consumers’ purchasing habits and brand engagement preferences for the year to come. The new study identifies consumer behavior trends that point to deeper, more direct connections between retailers, brands and their customers, including the hearty embrace of loyalty rewards programs, a growing reliance on direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels, and an increasing preference towards flexible financing options, such as buy now, pay later (BNPL). The company unveiled the survey’s findings ahead of NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show, the National Retail Federation’s annual gathering of retail industry visionaries and experts.
RETAIL
aithority.com

Workday Sees Continued Momentum in Retail, Helps Global Retail Organizations Drive Transformation Through Operational Insights

Workday Inc., a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, announced continued momentum within the retail industry with nearly 50% of the 2021 NRF Top 100 Retailers having selected Workday. Global retail organizations of all sizes, including Giant Tiger Stores Ltd., Harrods, Jo-Ann Stores, Inc., Life Time, Inc., McCoy’s Building Supply, PUMA, Saks, and more are leveraging Workday to manage and optimize their retail operations, helping to accelerate their digital transformation efforts.
RETAIL
aithority.com

New ProPricer Cloud Innovation Helps Companies Grow Revenue Faster

Driving growth in today’s work-from-anywhere world is a challenge. As handshakes and in-person meetings have transitioned to virtual channels, organizations need a digital database to turn proposals around quickly and build a high yielding proposal pipeline. Between the rapidly changing federal market and the demand for the DoD to improve its financial business operations, pricing leaders require tools and technology that support a new way of pricing to meet customer requirements.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Gate.io Launching Brand New VIP Program With $10 Million in Liquidity for Institutional Clients

Gate.io, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is launching several new partnership and membership programs for its institutional clients through its Gate.io Institutional Services division, adding $10 million in liquidity to clients through these new offerings. Special programs for brokers and market makers. Gate.io recently launched a massive...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Adopting a Search-First Mindset for Digital Marketing Success

With digital adoption already well-established worldwide (and continuing to grow at a rapid rate during the pandemic), many marketers have found themselves spending more than ever on paid digital marketing channels. Meanwhile, consumers and legislators alike have been demanding more privacy from the major players in the digital advertising space, making it harder for marketers to accurately target audiences through paid channels – and harder for them to measure the performance of their paid campaigns.
INTERNET
aithority.com

Volotea Becomes First Navitaire New Skies Airline Operating In The Cloud

Navitaire unveils large scale fully cloud-enabled airline reservations platform. Navitaire and Volotea, the airline of Europe’s small and mid-sized cities, achieved an important milestone in their accelerated journey to the public cloud. Volotea is the first Navitaire airline customer to migrate its entire digital-first airline reservations and retailing platform, New Skies®, to Microsoft Azure. Navitaire, an Amadeus company, provides technology and business solutions to the airline industry, powering more than 60 of the world’s leading low-cost and hybrid carriers today.
LIFESTYLE
aithority.com

Inspectorio Announces New Tracking Platform to Prevent Supply Chain Delays and Improve On-Time Delivery Performance

Inspectorio, the leading cloud-based AI-powered SaaS solution that helps brands, retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers manage risk through digitalized quality and compliance programs, debuts Inspectorio Tracking. Inspectorio is the first company to offer a holistic platform to incorporate quality, compliance, and production tracking while leveraging machine learning to take a proactive...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Deel Hires Casey Bailey To Lead HR, Acquires HR Software Company Roots

Bailey’s role, coupled with Roots’ technology, will help Deel and its customers build culture and foster collaboration among distributed teams. Deel, the remote hiring company shattering job barriers worldwide, announced two moves to help Deel and its customers build culture among distributed teams. The company has acquired Roots, an HR software platform that enables remote organizations to collaborate more effectively and reduce burnout. Deel has also hired Casey Bailey, an HR veteran who previously held senior People roles scaling high-growth companies like Divvy and Uber.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy