The Cleveland Cavaliers Western Conference road trip made its way to the Alamo City on Friday night. Having won three of the first four on this six-game road trip, the Cavaliers started the opening 12 minutes quite strongly at the San Antonio Spurs. The Wine and Gold scored 35 points and shot 56 percent from the floor, and also forced five San Antonio turnovers which they turned into seven points.

