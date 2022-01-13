MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Turning chilly tonight, all eyes on weekend rain chances headed our way

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We topped out in the low 70s under sunny skies, a cool breeze made it feel a tad cooler throughout the day. Tonight under clear skies temperatures turn chilly, will sinking down through the 60s and into the mid 50s during the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, which is actually close to average for mid-January.

Friday begins with clear skies a chilly temperatures. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperature climbing through the 60s, hitting 70 degrees for an afternoon high.

Friday night will be chillier, with temperatures sinking down to around 50 degrees under clear skies.

Saturday is the much better day of the weekend. We wake up in the chilly upper 40s and low 50s and warm up into the mild mid 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies and a building evening breeze.

Sunday a cold front will push through our area, bringing widespread chances for showers and a windy cool down behind the rain. Right now it looks like the rain will move through during the afternoon hours on Sunday.

Sunday looks uncomfortable. A strong cold front brings in a 60% chance of heavy rain at times. This may impact the Bucs’ playoff game that starts at 1pm Sunday.

Behind those showers we will see temperatures turning cold, only getting into the mid 60s on Monday and then plunging into the mid to upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday night. We will begin to warm back up into the low 70s by the end of next week.

