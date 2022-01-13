ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hang from Cabinet Phone Stand #3DThursday #3DPrinting

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI do the majority of cooking in my house and enjoy watching Youtube while I cook. Designed this stand so that my phone stays off the countertops and out of my way, but still has a good viewing angle. Also good for recipes if you use your phone for such...

blog.adafruit.com

Related
adafruit.com

3DJake 250g spool drawer #3DThursday #3DPrinting

After the parts are printed, you need to drill the holes from the 3d printed parts and the spool to 4mm. I designed the holes in the drawers for 4mm, but some printers might not be able to print exactly. After that you need to cut 4x pins with a...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Wallet/key/glasses holder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

STL,STEP and Solidworks files uploaded incase someone wants todo a remix. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4947995. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
DESIGN
adafruit.com

#3DPrinted Nikon F-Mount Extension Tubes

Tarekx published their design for 9mm and 10mm Nikon F mount extension tubs on Thingiverse:. I don’t want to pay nor wait for metal extension tubes. These are lightweight and so far I have tested both.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Cad#Cabinets#Cooking#Theslipoftheknot#Chat#Adafruit
adafruit.com

Thursday #CircuitPython2022 Updates

A few more folks have written in to give us their thoughts about CircuitPython in 2022. Thank you!. Phil (PT) from Adafruit talked on Ask An Engineer last night about #CircuitPython2022 and sent some links today:. bought, working with company to get a replacement part.. bought, on the way. software...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Star Trek Discovery Phaser Kit Modified #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Here are the modified files I used to print out the awesome Star Trek Discovery phaser that was beautifully designed by ajethridge. It was simply my preference to print everything out the way I did but all props go to the original designer for their hard work to create the model in the first place. Please send any tips to them 🙂
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

What is Your Favorite Screwdriver Design?

Do you have a favorite screwdriver design? Adam Savage never really thought that much about the designs of these ubiquitous tools until he lost drivers that belonged to his dad (and granddad). Replacing them (Stanley Workmaster drivers from the 70s) got him thinking about why he liked these particular screwdrivers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

UPDATED GUIDE: Animated Eyes for Raspberry Pi

Finally puzzled out how to get the Pi Eyes project working on Raspberry Pi 4 and other VideoCore 6-based Pi models…no more need for a weird disk image held together with tape and bubblegum, it’s now a first-class citizen that installs atop a current Raspberry Pi OS. That’s good news as older Pi supplies dry up and Pi 4 is the go-to board.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Green Goblin Cosplay #WearableWednesday

Logandominiccosplay23 shared this I N C R E D I B L E green goblin cosplay on TikTok. We can’t get over these details!. As 2022 starts, let’s take some time to share our goals for CircuitPython in 2022. Just like past years (full summary 2019, 2020, and 2021), we’d like everyone in the CircuitPython community to contribute by posting their thoughts to some public place on the Internet. Here are a few ways to post: a video on YouTub, a post on the CircuitPython forum, a blog post on your site, a series of Tweets, a Gist on GitHub. We want to hear from you. When you post, please add #CircuitPython2022 and email circuitpython2022@adafruit.com to let us know about your post so we can blog it up here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Tom’s Hardware reviews the new Adafruit KB2040 custom keyboard creator board #Keyboards #RaspberryPi @tomshardware

Tom’s Hardware looks at the Adafruit KB2040, aimed at custom keyboard makers. Adafruit’s latest RP2040 based board is a departure from form factors such as its Feather RP2040, ItsyBitsy and QT Py. The $9 KB2040 is designed to mimic the form factor and pin layout of Arduino’s Pro Micro microcontroller boards. But why? The Arduino Pro Micro is often used to create custom user interface devices, keyboards. KB2040 aims to bring CircuitPython into this popular maker project, and open up a world of possibilities via its Stemma QT connector.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

7 Essential Tools for Your Home

As the editor of a weekly DIY tips and tools newsletter, I frequently get asked what’s a good starter tool set for a new homeowner or apartment dweller. The seven tools recommended in this Steve Ramsey video would be the perfect beginner collection. His recommendations are a power drill...
HOME & GARDEN
adafruit.com

Made in NYC 1/12/2022 Featuring a Fresh Panel of QT Py ESP32-S2s

Stencil solder paste knead (0:03) PnP machine scanning a PCB (0:53) Stencil in production mode (1:05) Soldering Ethernet FeatherWings (1:22) Stack of Ethernet Featherwings (1:34) The new ESP32-S2 chip (1:36) Reverse side of a ESP32-S2 TFT Feather, fresh out of the Pick ‘n Place (1:41) Inspecting a freshly placed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

3D Printable Dinosaur Robot @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

A fun, DIY, fully 3D printable NVIDIA Jetson robot. Here’s the project from Raffaello Bonghi via hackster.io:. …nanosaur is a simple open-source robot based on NVIDIA Jetson. The robot is fully 3D printable, can wander on your desk autonomously, and uses a simple camera and two OLEDs — these act as a pair of eyes. It measures a compact 10x12x6cm, and it weighs only 500g.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

ML Art Frame @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Neat project from Michael Darby – 314Reactor up on Hackster.io. Two things inspired me for this project – the first being this amazing AI art generation tool: Wombo the second being the release of the 7 Colour Inky Impression HAT for the Raspberry Pi. I started looking into...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

native floppy disk support COMING SOON to circuitpython!

Jepler just tossed us a build of circuitpython with the new native ‘adafruit_floppy’ module which implements MFM decoding ‘on the fly’ to provide python-native filesystem support for floppy drives! yep, you can now store files and code that is read or executed off of a floppy disk. we whipped up a quick demo that lists the files on a disk and pages through any textfiles it finds, and tossed on a copy of phrack 49 http://phrack.org/issues/49/1.html – its a total classic – we were able to page through the whole thing to verify the FAT12 filesystem works as expected! next up, file writes? – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Adafruit ESP32-S2 TFT Feather

We've got a new machine here at Adafruit - it can uncover your deepest desires. Don't believe me? I'll turn it on right now to prove it to you! What, you want unlimited mozzarella sticks? Ok, well, that's not something we can provide. But we can provide your second-deepest desire: an ESP32-S2 Feather board with a built in IPS TFT color display.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

UPDATE – MCP4725 Breakout Board – 12-Bit DAC with I2C Interface – STEMMA QT / qwiic

UPDATE – MCP4725 Breakout Board – 12-Bit DAC with I2C Interface – STEMMA QT / qwiic. Your microcontroller probably has an ADC (analog -> digital converter) but does it have a DAC (digital -> analog converter)??? Now it can! This breakout board features the easy-to-use MCP4725 12-bit DAC. Control it via I2C and send it the value you want it to output, and the VOUT pin will have it. Great for audio / analog projects, such as when you can’t use PWM but need a sine wave or adjustable bias point.
BEAUTY & FASHION

