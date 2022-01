Any vacation stay has the potential to be a great one, but there’s nothing like luxury hotels. Five-star food, rooms, and service are among the best perks you get for the high price tags. Another perk is those beautiful Instagrammable photos that are sure to make your followers fall in love (and maybe envious) of your destination. Money.co.uk conducted a study that found the most beautiful five-star hotels worldwide using data from the highest ranking Instagram hashtags. In ascending order, here are the top 10 most luxurious hotels, according to Instagram.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO