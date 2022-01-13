ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacemaker - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Cover picture for the articleSeason 1 of Peacemaker has started airing on HBO Max. This post will be bumped during the season as...

vitalthrills.com

Peacemaker Opening Credits Sequence Online!

HBO Max has released the fantastic Peacemaker opening credits sequence! You can watch the opening using the player below. Set to the song “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” by Wig Wam, the sequence is directed by series writer and director James Gunn and choreographed by Charissa-Lee Barton. The...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Scream 5 - Open Discussion + Poll

The film is now available in some countries and more shortly. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the film, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the film.
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Peacemaker season 1 episode 4 air date: When’s it back on HBO Max?

Following the three-episode premiere on HBO Max today, do you want to know more about Peacemaker season 1 episode 4? Rest assured that we’re more than happy to help!. With a lot of releases at the streaming service, there is often a little bit of confusion about the rollout. We’ve seen HBO Max give you all episodes at once, and we’ve also seen them do the thing where they stretch it out for as long as possible. Often, it’s pretty hard to accurately predict what they’re going to do in advance.
TV SERIES
#Peacemaker#Episodes
hypebeast.com

Watch 'Peacemaker's Dance-Filled Opening Credits

Following the official premiere of Peacemaker on HBO Max, series creator James Gunn has now shared the dance-filled opening credits for the show. Featuring Peacemaker star John Cena and the rest of the cast, the crew perform an impressive dance sequence to Wig Wam’s “Do You Wanna Taste it.” Taking to Twitter, Gunn shared the opening credits sequence, noting that it was made available due to “incredibly popular request.” John Cena also took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the opening for the show that helps set a new tone for the DC Extended Universe. “The quest to make the most non-skippable title sequence was a team effort!”
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Peacemaker Opening Credits Are a Masterpiece

Peacemaker, the HBO Max series spun off from James Gunn’s DC film The Suicide Squad, asks one very important question right from the top. “Do ya really wanna, do ya really wanna taste it?”. Well…do ya?!?!? Following a funny cold open that picks up right after the events of...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

James Gunn Talks Peacemaker's Glam Rock Soundtrack (And Those Opening Credits)

Writer/director James Gunn's hallmark style is well known for its musical stylings. Sure, the humor and the ensemble casts get plenty of love as well, but the soundtracks are guaranteed to stick out. So it's unsurprising that his latest DC project, Peacemaker, which spun out of his 2021 film The Suicide Squad, has plenty of needledrops to go around--and then there are those opening credits, which deserve a shout-out all their own.
MOVIES
94.9 WMMQ

‘Peacemaker’s Opening Credits Justify the Entire Show

James Gunn’s known for his superhero movies with off-kilter needle drops. The Guardians of the Galaxy films each featured their own “Awesome Mix” of soft rock classics like Blue Swede’s “Hooked on a Feelin” and Silver’s “Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang.” The Suicide Squad soundtrack included “Folsom Prison Blues,” “People Who Died,” and “Just a Gigolo.”
TV & VIDEOS
