Wolf Like Me - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

"It felt like the universe was bringing us together…" NBC's Peacock has unveiled an official trailer for a new dramatic mini-series streaming on Peacock later in January. This one is titled Wolf Like Me, and it's about two people connecting despite their own major struggles and emotional baggage. It was produced by Stan in Australia, and is directed by the indie filmmaker / actor Abe Forsythe - who last made the zombie comedy film Little Monsters. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary also has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason. Co-starring Isla Fisher & Josh Gad, with Emma Lung. Gad wrote on Twitter: "You've truly never seen anything like it." Very interesting. I wonder what the big twist is in here? Hard to tell from these trailers, but it also seems like a sweet story about romance despite everyone's imperfections.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO