Wolf Like Me - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

No matter how much chemistry there might be with a new couple or how many things they might have in common, it can be a challenge opening up and showing someone your true self, which takes on a whole new meaning in Peacock's Wolf Like Me, which blends together drama, comedy, and horror for an unconventional love story. In addition to showing off those darkest parts of yourself, it can also be a challenge to commit to someone who contains shocking secrets, with the series' protagonists being forced to not only open up to one another but also be willing to overlook the others' biggest struggles. Wolf Like Me debuts on Peacock on January 13th.
