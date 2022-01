[My] Sister and I fill the library food box once a month. We had heard rumors that people more fortunate than others were raiding the box. I did not believe it to be true until I saw it on Monday, Dec. 27 while filling the box. I now understand why the box sits empty. We will find a more personal way to help the truly needy. Shame on the greedy, especially during the holidays. The incidents we witnessed were disheartening but I believe Gulfport is an amazing place with the majority of its citizens being kind, giving, and generous. –J. Leigh Woolf, St. Petersburg.

GULFPORT, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO